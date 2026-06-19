Luis Romo’s 50th-minute goal sent Mexico into the round of 32, which they will play on home soil, too.

FIFA World Cup 2026 cohosts Mexico became the first team to reach the knockout rounds with a 1-0 win over South Korea at a delirious Guadalajara Stadium on Thursday.

Luis Romo’s goal just after half-time put Mexico through as Group A winners with a match to go, following a goalkeeping clanger.

Mexico stopper Raul Rangel, meanwhile, made a superb double save in the dying minutes to preserve their lead.

Finishing top keeps Mexico at home in the last 32 with a game against a third-placed team in Mexico City. South Korea are second on three points, with Czechia and South Africa also still alive on one.

“It was a very close game; we didn’t give up a single centimetre and fought for every ball as if it were our last,” Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca.

“It was a game where whoever made a mistake would lose, and it was them… It was a game to forget, but ‌the result is one to remember.

“We’ll see how the last match plays out and wait for our opponent [in the round of 32]. I’m leaving happy, because it means we’re not leaving home, our beloved Mexico,” he added.

Mexico and South Korea went into the clash in front of a passionate Mexican crowd, knowing that victory would guarantee progress in double-quick time.

Aguirre made three changes from the side that beat South Africa 2-0 a week ago to open the tournament.

His counterpart, Myung-Bo Hong, made just one alteration, largely keeping faith with the team that fought back to defeat Czechia 2-1.

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South Korea skipper Son Heungmin had the first sniff at goal after 15 minutes, looping the ball over Rangel, only for Edson Alvarez to prevent it from going in with a bicycle kick on the line.

Los Angeles FC attacker Son was belatedly flagged for offside, although replays suggested it was a close call.

Julian Quinones, who scored the opening goal of the tournament, then forced South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu into a good save from a header, raising the decibels.

The rest of an uneventful half belonged to South Korea as they stroked the ball around at will, without ever creating a clear chance, but they did succeed in silencing the home support.

Jeers rang out at half-time from the Mexico fans.

The hosts started the second period with far more intent, and five minutes in, they went ahead when goalkeeper Kim came for a high ball and clattered into his own player, spilling it straight to Romo.

Romo just needed to poke the ball first time into an unguarded net, triggering pandemonium.

Hong surprisingly hauled off the veteran talisman Son before the hour and threw on Hwang Heechan of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But the Koreans were mostly toothless going forward until the final few minutes, when Guadalajara native Rangel came to Mexico’s rescue.

Mexico will face Czechia in their dead-rubber final group game, while South Korea play South Africa. South Africa and the Czechs drew 1-1 earlier in the day.