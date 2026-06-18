Remaining group schedule, teams, as well as the best second-round group fixtures at the tournament in North America.

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After an action-packed first round of World Cup 2026 group matches, it’s time for the next phase of the group stage to kick off.

Here are the top five “must-watch” matches in the second round of fixtures from June 18 until June 23:

⚽️ Mexico vs South Korea

Guadalajara Stadium – Thursday, 7pm (01:00 GMT, Friday)

This Group A clash in Guadalajara promises to deliver an atmosphere like no other. After the first round of games, social media was filled with clips of Mexicans and South Koreans celebrating their respective victories together, as they shared hugs, danced along to Gangnam Style, and marked the moment with sips of tequila.

Once again, chants of “¡Coreano, hermano, ya eres mexicano!” (Spanish for “Korean, brother, you are Mexican now!”) rang around the streets of the cohost nation, which has shared a friendship with South Korea since the 2018 World Cup, after the Asian giants beat Germany in the group stage, helping Mexico advance in the tournament.

Come Thursday, the friends will be pitted against each other, with both fighting to secure the top spot in Group A after winning their respective opening games.

Netherlands vs Sweden

Houston Stadium – Saturday June 20, noon (17:00 GMT)

The next fixture takes us to the United States, where two big North European nations clash, and interestingly, it’s the three-time runners-up – the Dutch – who are in desperate need of a bounce-back performance.

After being held to a 2-2 draw with Japan, the Netherlands have slipped to third in Group F, while Sweden sit on top following a 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia.

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Back at the World Cup after pulling off somewhat of a “great escape” under Graham Potter, the Swedes have been fun to watch, thanks to the dynamic strike partnership of Alexander Isak and ‌Viktor Gyokeres, which has proved too hot to handle so far.

The Dutch defence, which was shoddy against Japan, will be further put to the test, as Ronald Koeman’s tactics will be under the spotlight again.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

Toronto Stadium – Saturday June 20, 4pm (20:00 GMT)

Germany showed no mercy in their 7-1 drubbing of minnows Curacao on the tiny Caribbean island’s tournament debut, as six different scorers got on the scoresheet.

The emphatic victory made German fans dream again, but their second game against a youthful Ivory Coast side – headlined by stars Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande – will be far from the cakewalk they enjoyed in their World Cup opener.

This game in Toronto will be a clash between Group E’s top two: Germany, the pack’s leaders, and the Ivory Coast, second. Both have three points each, but Germany has a better goal difference.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Atlanta Stadium – Sunday June 21, noon (16:00 GMT)

After being held to a shock goalless draw by debutants Cape Verde, the pressure is firmly on Spain to rediscover their winning form. The reigning European champions were frontrunners for the 2026 World Cup trophy, but a stuttering start has raised doubts about whether Lamine Yamal and his team can go all the way.

Interestingly, all four teams in this Group H drew their games, leaving the section wide open, with Spain in third spot, below second-placed Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis, who famously beat eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in their 2022 tournament opener, have made a strong start in North America, holding Uruguay to a 1-1 draw in the opening game.

Spanish fans will hope this disappointing start is just a replay of their 2010 World Cup struggles, when they lost their opening game before going on to lift their maiden world title.

Norway vs Senegal

New York New Jersey Stadium – Monday June 22, 8pm (00:00 GMT, next day)

Our list rounds out with a fixture between Group I’s leaders, Norway, headlined by Manchester City star forward Erling Haaland, and third-placed Senegal, who are still searching for their first points.

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Haaland marked his World Cup debut with a brace as the Norwegians won 4-1 against Iraq in their first tournament appearance in 28 years. Meanwhile, Senegal couldn’t get the better of giants France, falling 3-1, leaving the African giants desperate for a comeback against Norway.

As told by their coach, Pape Thiaw, Senegal will hope to become less passive in defence and improve efficiency in their attack, when they’re up against Haaland, the top scorer in the UEFA qualifying with 16 goals – more than double the tally of his nearest challengers.

What are the groups and teams for World Cup 2026?

⚽ Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic (South Korea), Czechia (Czech Republic)

⚽ Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

⚽ Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

⚽ Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye

⚽ Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

⚽ Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

⚽ Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

⚽ Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

⚽ Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

⚽ Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

⚽ Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia

⚽ Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

World Cup 2026: Remaining group-stage full schedule

Thursday, June 18

Czechia vs South Africa at 12pm ET (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Switzerland vs Bosnia at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Canada vs Qatar at 3pm PT (22:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Mexico vs South Korea at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Friday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Friday, June 19

Scotland vs Morocco at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

USA vs Australia at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Brazil vs Haiti at 8:30pm ET (00:30 GMT on Saturday) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Turkiye vs Paraguay at 9pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Saturday, June 20

Netherlands vs Sweden at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Germany vs Ivory Coast at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Ecuador vs Curacao at 7pm CDT (03:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Tunisia vs Japan at 10pm CST (04:00 GMT on Sunday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Sunday, June 21

Spain vs Saudi Arabia at 12pm ET (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Belgium vs Iran at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Uruguay vs Cape Verde at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

New Zealand vs Egypt at 6pm PT (01:00 GMT on Monday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Monday, June 22

Argentina vs Austria at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

France vs Iraq at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Norway vs Senegal at 8pm ET (00:00 GMT on Tuesday) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Jordan vs Algeria at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Tuesday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

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Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs Uzbekistan at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

England vs Ghana at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Panama vs Croatia at 7pm ET (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Colombia vs DRC at 8pm CST (02:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland vs Canada at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Bosnia vs Qatar at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Scotland vs Brazil at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Morocco vs Haiti at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Czechia vs Mexico at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Thursday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

South Africa vs South Korea at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Thursday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs Germany at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Curacao vs Ivory Coast at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Japan vs Sweden at 6pm CDT (23:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Tunisia vs Netherlands at 6pm CDT (23:00 GMT) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US,

Turkiye vs USA at 7pm PT (02:00 GMT on Friday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Paraguay vs Australia at 7pm PT (02:00 GMT on Friday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Friday, June 26

Norway vs France at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Senegal vs Iraq at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia at 7pm CDT (00:00 GMT on Saturday) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Uruguay vs Spain at 6pm CST (00:00 GMT on Saturday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Egypt vs Iran at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

New Zealand vs Belgium at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs England at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Croatia vs Ghana at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Colombia vs Portugal at 7:30pm ET (23:30 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

DRC vs Uzbekistan at 7:30pm ET (23:30 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Algeria vs Austria at 9pm CDT (02:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Jordan vs Argentina at 9pm CDT (02:00 GMT on Sunday) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US