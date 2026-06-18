Teboho Mokoena equalises through a late penalty to salvage a draw for South Africa in their Group A clash with Czechia.

South Africa scored ⁠a ⁠penalty seven minutes from full-time as they fought ⁠back to draw 1-1 with the Czech ⁠Republic at the World Cup after falling behind early in the Group ‌A clash.

Teboho Mokoena slotted home the spot kick after Pavel Sulc’s handball handed the South Africans a lifeline on Thursday as they were staring ⁠at potential early ⁠elimination.

The Czechs led from the sixth minute when Michal Sadilek struck ⁠home after a clever slipped ⁠pass from Alexandr ⁠Sojka following Adam Hlozek’s delivery from the right wing.

Both teams now ‌have a point after losing their respective opening games – two behind South Korea and cohosts Mexico, who face off later on Thursday.

South Africa next face South Korea, while the Czech Republic take on the daunting task of playing Mexico in the Estadio Azteca.

Both sides started with disappointing performances and defeats on the World Cup’s opening day, but the Czechs quickly set about making amends.

Patrik Schick is the biggest name in a Czech side lacking the star quality of previous generations, but the Bayer Leverkusen forward missed a glorious chance inside the first minute when he planted a header wide.

Miroslav Koubek’s men only had to wait another five minutes to take the lead.

Adam Hlozek’s cross was classily cushioned by Alexandr Sojka into the path of Sadilek, who calmly stroked the ball past Ronwen Williams.

Now in their fourth attempt, South Africa have never progressed beyond the group stage at the World Cup.

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Hugo Broos has overseen an upturn in Bafana Bafana’s fortunes since taking charge five years ago.

The 2010 hosts had not qualified for the World Cup since 2002, but finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Their return to the global stage has exposed a lack of quality, though, particularly in forward areas.

The Czechs were left to rue not making more of their chances to kill the game off early in the second half.

Vladimir Darida took too long to get his shot off with a big chance before Lukas Cerv’s long-range effort was tipped over by Williams.

There were thousands of empty seats on show at the futuristic home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, but those in attendance loudly booed the mid-half hydration breaks in an enclosed and air-conditioned stadium.

The majority of the crowd were backing South Africa and finally had something to cheer seven minutes from time.

Thapelo Maseko’s shot hit the arm of the unfortunate Pavel Sulc, and referee Tori Penso, part of an all-female officiating team, pointed to the spot.

Mokoena confidently drilled home the spot-kick for his nation’s first World Cup goal in 16 years.

They came close to a second five minutes later when Matej Kovar saved from Relebohile Mofokeng.

But both sides had to settle for a point that could yet prove vital come the end of Wednesday’s final Group A games.

South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, says it is possible for his side to beat South Korea and qualify for the knockout stages if they repeat their mentality from the battling draw with Czechia.

“I’m very proud of my team. This is Bafana Bafana – we love good football, we are aggressive, we create chances. Yes, we made mistakes, but I’m very proud of the performance today,” he said.

“The Czechia team is powerful and very tall. We did very well. It’s a little bit of a pity that it’s only 1-1, but we just have to win the game against South Korea, which will be very difficult too.

“If we play with the same mentality, it will be possible.”

Czechia coach Miroslav Koubek said his players could not have given more.

“I rate that performance positively today,” he told local media.

“I can’t reproach the lads for anything; on the contrary, I can praise them. They gave it absolutely everything, and sometimes that might be more than a victory.”