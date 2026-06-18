Family statement comes two days after an emotional Messi wiped away tears in Argentina’s World Cup match against Algeria.

Lionel Messi’s ⁠⁠father is ⁠⁠recovering from a health issue and “evolving favourably”, his family said in a ⁠⁠statement.

The family said on Thursday that Jorge was “under medical follow-up” and asked for privacy. It ⁠⁠did not specify the ⁠⁠nature of the health issue.

Speculation about the health of Jorge intensified after ⁠⁠Lionel wiped away tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina’s first goal against Algeria at the World Cup last Tuesday.

“My tears after the first goal? I’ve had some tough days. It wasn’t related to football. And those feelings were because of that,” Messi said. “I thank my teammates, the coaching staff and the delegation for helping me.”

The family statement, released by Messi’s media office, came on the same day that reports of Jorge’s death circulated in Argentina.

“At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence and humanity,” the family said. “A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest.”

Jorge Messi played a key role in his son’s career, acting as his agent and managing his business affairs off the field.

He accompanied the young Messi to Barcelona in the early 2000s for a tryout at La Masia, the Spanish club’s youth academy.

His father also negotiated Messi’s contracts with Barcelona and then his transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, while also managing his son’s image rights and several investments in real estate, hotels and restaurants.

In 2016, Messi and his father were convicted in Spain on tax evasion charges but avoided prison time because the sentence was less than two years.

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While Messi is with his teammates at Argentina’s base camp in Kansas City awaiting their second group match against Austria on Monday in Dallas, his family expressed their “sincere gratitude for the outpouring of affection, respect and concern received”.

“We request that the privacy and confidentiality of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process,” the statement said.

Argentina will continue their title defence with a Group J ‌‌game ‌‌against Austria on Monday.