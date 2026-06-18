Ivory Coast’s Elye Wahi granted Canadian visa hours after denial

The forward will now be able to join his team in Toronto when they take on Germany on Saturday.

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi has received travel authorisation to visit Canada for this weekend’s World Cup clash with Germany, the country’s football federation said, hours after it said he would not be able to travel because he had not received his visa.

“The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) reports that Elye Wahi’s administrative situation has evolved favorably. The necessary authorisations for his entry into Canadian territory have now been obtained,” said a statement from the official X account of the Ivorian Football Federation on Thursday.

Wahi was linked to an investigation into suspected sport corruption, with French authorities saying unusual betting patterns were detected around a yellow card Wahi received in a Ligue 1 match while playing for Nice last month.

Wahi, who was not immediately available to comment, was not named as a suspect.

A spokesperson for the Marseille prosecutor’s office said a 23-year-old Ligue 1 player was taken into custody on May 29 as part of an investigation into suspected organised fraud, organised sport corruption, handling stolen goods and money laundering.

Wahi’s lawyer, Marie Dose, said earlier the player had been questioned “for a few hours” last month, but was subsequently released.

“Elye Wahi is therefore not facing charges at this stage and is not subject to any judicial restrictions,” she added.

‘Difficult period’

The FIF said it had full confidence in Wahi.

“To date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him,” the FIF said in a statement.

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“During this particularly difficult period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team.”

The FIF earlier said Wahi would not be able to join the delegation’s trip to Canada.

“This is because the administrative authorisations required for him to enter Canadian territory have not yet been obtained. Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States until the team returns,” it said.

Wahi, who previously represented France at the under-21 level, made his senior international debut for Ivory Coast in March.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first Group E match, while Germany are coming off a 7-1 rout of Curacao.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey missed their last-gasp 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto on Wednesday, after his country failed with an appeal against his Canadian visa rejection.

Partey is facing seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault in the United Kingdom.