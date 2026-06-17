Wissa, who nearly lost his sight in 2021, scored a header that marked DR Congo’s historic return to the World Cup with a point.

Yoane Wissa made history for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) when he scored the team’s first-ever goal at a World Cup in the group stage match against one of the tournament favourites, Portugal, in Houston.

The 29-year-old Newcastle United forward made the most of a corner five minutes into the second half of the match on Wednesday, as his header found the back of the net — and made history — upon DR Congo’s return to the World Cup after 52 years.

The goal served as an equaliser after Joao Neves scored for Portugal in the sixth minute to send their fans, who turned the Houston Stadium in the United States into a sea of red, into wild celebrations.

Wissa’s goal, too, was celebrated in the stadium and across the world as social media users shared videos of Portuguese and Congolese fans revelling in the historic moment from one of Africa’s most high-profile players.

Five years ago, Wissa may have never dreamed of this moment as he recovered from an acid attack that left him severely injured and in need of an emergency eye surgery after suffering severe chemical burns.

On July 1, 2021, Wissa opened his house door to a woman who attempted to kidnap his daughter and threw acid in his face. The assailant also attacked a woman with acid the following day and was identified on July 3.

She was handed an 18-year prison sentence in January 2025 after facing the possibility of a lifetime in prison.

It took Wissa six months to recover from the assault, which left him shaken but resolute to carry on in his career while playing professional football in France for FC Lorient.

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“Even though he was physically and mentally affected, Yoane quickly showed his determination to succeed,” Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier, who visited the forward in hospital the day after the attack, told the BBC last year.

“What struck me about him was his strong will and how he never gave up.”

Pierre-Yves Hamel, who played alongside Wissa at Lorient, was full of praise for him as well.

“After the attack, he never complained,” Hamel told the BBC. “He immediately wanted to move forward, and to blossom today is a just reward for his efforts.

“Once Yoane has an idea in mind, he will do his utmost to make it happen — no matter how long it takes.”

Those words hold much deeper meaning after Wissa became his nation’s talisman at the World Cup as Congo held Portugal 1-1 in Houston.

Earlier, Neves’s goal came with its own set of emotions, with the Portuguese carrying the memory of their late teammate Diogo Jota through the tournament.

Jota, who died in a car crash along with his brother last summer, was honoured on the stadium’s screens ahead of the Group K opener with their parents in attendance. The team sported wristbands with Jota’s name.

Lifelong trauma, inability to sleep

Wissa delivered an emotional testimony in court when his assailant, identified as 36-year-old Laetitia P, was on trial in France.

He recounted the liquid being thrown at his face and his wife calling emergency services, who directed him to get under the shower and rinse his eyes.

“At the hospital, they told me my eyes were burned. Someone had to come and rinse them out every hour. It has been a nightmare,” he said during the court hearing, according to ESPN UK.

“Since then, I panic every time I hear a noise, and the only thing that kept me going was knowing my children are safe. I had surgery on both eyes, and the doctor told me I will need to use eye drops for the rest of my life. It took me six months before I fully got my sight back.

“Had I not been treated so quickly, the consequences would have been far worse.”

Wissa, who eventually joined Brentford on a four-year contract a month after the incident while still recovering, revealed the lifelong psychological trauma he carried.

“Since that time, I have become withdrawn. I can no longer tolerate being around people I don’t know,” he said.

“I don’t now express as much love as I used to, and when I’m walking, I instinctively look behind me. And at night, I can no longer get to sleep if I am by myself.

“My kids often ask me what I have done to my face, but they are too young for me to tell them what happened. I have been offered an operation, but I have refused, as this is part of my personal history.

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“My wife and I had to see a psychologist, and she suffered from depression. You never know what fate holds in store for you.”