Boxing legend allegedly wrote the cheque on New Year’s Eve 2024 and could face up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather faces two felony charges in Las Vegas over allegations that he wrote a bad cheque to buy a watch from a luxury resale store.

Mayweather was scheduled for an initial appearance on Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court. He was not physically present for the hearing, but a lawyer represented him on his behalf, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

Mayweather’s official charges are “theft, value $100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater”, according to reporting by ESPN.

His case is scheduled for a hearing in September.

Mayweather, 49, was charged in April with theft, as well as drawing and passing a cheque without sufficient funds with the intent to defraud, according to court records.

Prosecutors in Clark County allege that in December 2024, Mayweather wrote a $200,000 cheque through Wells Fargo Bank to Las Vegas designer resale store Gold and Beyond, despite having insufficient funds in his account, according to the criminal complaint.

Mayweather’s lawyer and representatives did not immediately return requests for comment, The Associated Press news agency reported.

If found guilty on the fraud charge, Mayweather could face one to four years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine plus restitution costs, according to Nevada state law. Felony theft carries prison terms of one to 20 years and up to $15,000 in fines.

The felony charges come as Mayweather faces other legal battles.

He was sued in New York over his alleged failure to pay rent at a Manhattan apartment earlier this year, and he was in financial disputes with multiple jewellers. He also filed a lawsuit in New York against his former business manager, alleging a years-long fraud scheme.

Advertisement

Mayweather, the former five-division world champion with a perfect 50-0 record, announced earlier this year that he was coming out of retirement and returning to competitive boxing this summer.

Mayweather was scheduled to be in Athens, Greece, for the Battle of the Legends boxing match on June 27, according to an earlier news release.