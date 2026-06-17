Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother gets visa to attend World Cup

Ana Candida Evora and Vozinha ‘will be reunited in Miami’ for Cape Verde’s match against Uruguay on Sunday.

The mother of Cape Verde’s star goalkeeper Vozinha has been granted a visa to enter the United States in time for her 40-year-old son’s next World Cup match, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced.

Vozinha and his mother “will be reunited in Miami in time for the match on Sunday”, Jeffries shared Wednesday on social media.

Vozinha became an early sensation of the World Cup after making key saves in a 0-0 draw with Spain, one of the tournament favourites that was expected to rout tiny Cape Verde.

Ana Candida Evora was unable to travel to watch her son due to the cost of a bond payment for a visa to enter the US.

After the match, Vozinha said his mother had not been able to secure a visa to enter the US to see him play.

Jeffries, the minority leader of the US House of Representatives, said he had urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to allow Vozinha‘s mother to enter the country.

The Democrat revealed that all fees had been waived and travel arrangements were being made to get her to Cape Verde’s next game in Miami.

“I thank Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible,” Jeffries said.

Cape Verde face Uruguay in their second Group H match on Sunday.