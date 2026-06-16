Mbappe brace fires France to 3-1 win over Senegal in World Cup 2026 opener

Mbappe becomes France’s all-time top scorer with 58 goals and is two goals off record World Cup scorer Miroslav Klose.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France launched their bid for a third World Cup crown with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in Group I.

Real Madrid star Mbappe took his career World Cup goals tally to 14 – just two behind all-time leader Miroslav Klose – and Bradley Barcola was also on target as Les Bleus secured all three points for Didier Deschamps’ side on Tuesday.

Mbappe darted across the penalty area to convert a brilliant Michael Olise pass on 66 minutes to break the deadlock in a contest in which France struggled badly in the first half, but came to life after the break.

Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain then came off the bench to get the second late on, before his club colleague Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back in stoppage time for Senegal.

But Mbappe saved the best for last, as he blasted in from long range in the 96th minute to seal the win, and become France’s all-time top scorer with 58 goals.

The decision by coach Didier Deschamps to move Olise infield from the right wing was crucial in swinging the game the way of the two-time World Cup winners.

But it is Mbappe who grabbed the spotlight in what turned out to be a memorable 99th appearance for his country.

Mbappe renewed his extraordinary love affair with the World Cup, in which he scored in the 2018 final as France won, and netted a stunning hat-trick in their defeat on penalties to Argentina in the 2022 final in Qatar.

The 27-year-old Real Madrid striker’s double took him past Pele’s 12 and overtook the 13 of Lionel Messi and fellow Frenchman Just Fontaine.

Advertisement

He is now level with Gerd Mueller in the overall list, with only Klose and the Brazilian Ronaldo (15) still ahead of him.

France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, will be expected to build on this to ease into the last 32, with outsiders Iraq up next before a meeting with Erling Haaland’s Norway.

Deschamps, in his last tournament before he steps down after 14 years in charge, has been wary of overconfidence in his talented squad.

Opponents Senegal served as a warning from the past – France went into the 2002 World Cup as holders and favourites, but lost 1-0 to the Lions of Teranga in their opening game and never recovered, going out in the group stage without scoring a goal.

Outstanding Olise

Senegal showed how strong they are before a packed house of 80,545 in a game played in bright sunshine with the skyscrapers of Manhattan in the distance.

A team led by veteran forward Sadio Mane, and featuring four starters born in France, were playing their first competitive game since the Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco in January.

Pape Thiaw’s side won that in extra time, but were later stripped of their title for a walk-off protest by several players during the match. Their appeal into that is ongoing.

They were the better team in the first half, as Nicolas Jackson almost scored on the break on 25 minutes when he broke away and hit the post, before the ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Mike Maignan and went just wide.

Ismaila Sarr then put a glorious chance over the bar in first-half stoppage time, and Senegal were to regret that.

Olise and Ousmane Dembele switched positions at the interval, with the reigning Ballon d’Or moving right and leaving the area through the middle behind Mbappe to the Bayern man.

Suddenly France came to life, with Olise being denied by Edouard Mendy and then setting up Mbappe for a chance that was saved.

France thought they had a penalty on the hour mark when Mbappe went down under a Mane challenge, but referee Alireza Faghani opted not to award a spot-kick after a review.

It did not matter, as Olise continued to tear apart the opposition and slipped in Mbappe for the opener.

It was a superb goal, and France struck again when Adrien Rabiot released substitute Barcola to run through and score.

Mbaye got one back on 95 minutes, but Mbappe had the last word.