Ecuador looked strong before Diallo broke through in the 90th minute with a clinical left-footed shot to seal the win.

Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to lift Ivory Coast to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in their first World Cup appearance in a dozen years.

The teams combined to hit the crossbar three times before the Manchester United winger broke the deadlock to secure three points for his team at the Philadelphia Stadium on Sunday.

Diallo – who entered as a substitute in the 56th minute – broke through with a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area that beat diving goalkeeper Hernan Galindez. Wilfried Singo set up the goal with a strong run down the right side.

Making their fourth appearance in the World Cup and the first since 2014, Ivory Coast took a big step towards reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Elye Wahi hit the crossbar in the 52nd minute for Ivory Coast, after Ecuador’s John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo did the same in the opening half.

Ecuador, making their fifth World Cup appearance and looking to reach the knockout round for the second time, were playing a virtual home game at the stadium, otherwise known as the Lincoln Financial Field, with most of the capacity crowd of 68,274 wearing the yellow shirts of La Tri.

Ecuador looked strong before Diallo’s goal. Their best chance after halftime came in the 68th minute on Gonzalo Plata’s hard shot from about 25 yards out, which was parried away by goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Ivory Coast were bolstered by the forward play of Yan Diomande as the Leipzig attacker created several scoring chances, particularly down the right side. That included Wahi’s near-goal on a flick following Diomande’s hard cross.

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Ivory Coast, who did not concede a goal while going 8-0-2 in 10 qualifying matches, will next face four-time World Cup champions Germany, who defeated Curacao 7-1 earlier on Sunday in Group E.

Ecuador will meet Curacao. Both matches will be played June 20 .