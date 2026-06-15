Striker Mehdi Taremi says US travel policies are blunting the usual joy that the football tournament ignites.

Los Angeles — Upon arrival in the United States, Iran’s head coach Amir Ghalenoei wanted to talk about football.

Before Iran’s first press conference in Los Angeles on Sunday, FIFA officials warned reporters to stick to sport and tactics when addressing Ghalenoei and striker Mehdi Taremi.

But there was no escaping the politics-shaped elephant in the room – from visa denials to anticipated protests and logistical hurdles placed on the path of Team Melli’s arrival in the nation hosting their World Cup games while basing them across the border in Mexico.

So, Ghalenoei did not hold back.

He said the tournament’s organisation by the US, including refusing to host the team’s base camp during the tournament, created a challenge for Iran.

“This kind of behaviour will negatively impact the spirit of football,” Ghalenoei told reporters. “Whether we win, whether we lose, this is a difficult feeling.”

Taremi echoed that assessment, suggesting that the restrictive travel policies of the US have taken some shine off the joy that the World Cup always brings.

The former Inter Milan striker cited the denial of entry to Somali referee Omar Artan, stressing that it is not only Iran who faced issues with the American hosts.

“We don’t have the same beautiful experience we always talk about – the peace, the joy,” Taremi said.

“The sensation that people have looking forward to the World Cup, I think this time, maybe they didn’t have the same experience … This kind of tension, it undermines that joy. It undermines the message of FIFA.”

Iran were one of the first teams to seal qualification for the World Cup, topping their group and suffering only one loss and two draws in 10 games in the Asian qualifiers.

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They have carried that momentum in the lead-up to the tournament, winning several recent friendlies.

Despite Team Melli’s red-hot form, Iran’s participation was in doubt earlier this year after the US and Israel attacked the country, and Tehran responded by launching attacks on Israel as well as US forces in the Middle East.

Iran’s group stage games against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt will take place on the US West Coast.

In March, US President Donald Trump suggested that Team Melli were not welcome in the US and said their safety would be under threat.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said at that time.

Iranian officials had already cast doubt on the team’s participation.

Eventually, it was agreed that Iran would take part in the tournament, but train in Mexico, only coming to the US to play.

Ghalenoei confirmed the itinerary, saying that Team Melli would be returning to Mexico after the game on Monday.

The team also faces the issue of planned protests by Iranian opposition activists in Los Angeles.

Both Ghalenoei and Taremi emphasised that they are at the World Cup to represent all Iranians, at home and abroad.

“I would like to say that we respect all Iranians, be it the Iranians who are inside the country or outside. We are here to play football, and football can always unite all factions,” Taremi said.

Ghalenoei also underscored football’s ability to bring about unity.

“I am very happy to be representing the strong and proud nation of Iran,” he said.

“I hope that football will bring about joy and enjoyment and will bring closer cultures and countries, and I hope the World Cup will go well despite the travel problems we had.”

For a highly anticipated news conference that started with a warning to only talk about football, very little tactics were discussed.

“Nobody asked football-related questions,” Taremi quipped in his closing remarks. “We have high respect for New Zealand, and we hope it will be a good game.”