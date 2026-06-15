Emam Ashour’s first international goal gave Egypt the lead, before veteran Romelu Lukaku forced an own goal to equalise.

Romelu Lukaku forced Egypt into an own goal within seconds of entering the game, and favourites Belgium escaped with a 1-1 draw in the opening Group G match of the World Cup at Seattle Stadium.

Lukaku’s equaliser came just 28 seconds after entering the game in the 66th minute and prevented Egypt from winning their first game in their fourth World Cup appearance on Monday.

Midfielder Emam Ashour scored his first international goal with a superb shot from 20 yards out to give Egypt a 1-0 lead.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan opted to play Mohamed Salah centrally on the legend’s 34th birthday, and the move worked out brilliantly from the outset. After drawing an early yellow card on Belgium, Salah then delivered a clinical pass to Ashour on the edge of the defence.

Ashour used his first touch to set up the shot with his right foot, which he struck at 34km/h (21 mph), and buried in the lower left corner of the net past the outstretched right arm of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 19th-minute strike, just before the hydration break, was the first for Ashour in his 30th appearance for Egypt.

Courtois would later make an excellent save, diving in the same direction off a shot from Mostafa Zico in the 33rd minute. Egypt put both of their first-half shots on target, while Belgium failed to test Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir with any of their eight attempts.

Belgium repeatedly attacked from the edges in the first half but were unable to effectively threaten Shoubir.

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That changed early in the second half, with the game opening up and Belgium applying more pressure in the box, while Egypt mounted several dangerous counterattacks. Salah nearly scored off a header in the 55th minute, with Courtois making another diving save.

Omar Marmoush later fired a shot from inside the box that was deflected wide of the goal.

Belgium decided to add more physicality with Lukaku entering in the 66th minute. Twenty-three seconds later, the Napoli striker split two defenders off a cross from Thomas Meunier and forced the own goal as the ball deflected off Hany’s foot in a pile in front of Shoubir.

Salah’s day ended when the longtime Liverpool star was subbed off in the 75th minute.