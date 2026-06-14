World Cup nations slam UEFA chief for ‘disappointing’ 48-team criticism

‘There’s no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match,’ 13 World Cup participant nations say in a statement.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has been criticised by football governing bodies in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean for reportedly saying that the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup has led to many “uninteresting” matches.

The football associations of Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Curacao, Haiti, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia said in a statement on Sunday that they “respectfully but firmly reject” Ceferin’s comments.

Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan qualified for their first World Cup this year, while DR Congo and Haiti reached football’s top event for the first time since 1974. Curacao lost to Germany 7-1 on Sunday in their tournament opener.

The 2026 tournament is the largest ever, featuring 48 nations, up from 32 in previous iterations.

“For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match,” the statement said. “Football does not belong to a select group of nations. Its strength comes from its universality.”

“For many countries, participation in the FIFA World Cup is not only a sporting achievement. It is a moment that inspires a generation, accelerates football development and creates memories that last a lifetime.”

The statement did not quote the comment by Ceferin. But he was quoted by the Slovenian websites Zurnal 24 and Dosi as remarking on the subject last Monday at a conference in Ljubljana.

“We have a huge number of matches that are completely uninteresting,” he said, according to Zurnal 24.

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“On the other hand, even small countries can participate and feel the pulse of the World Cup, which is a big thing,” he added.

The joint statement said that the debutants’ qualification for the tournament represents a “historic achievement and the realization of a dream shared by generations”.

“For nations such as Congo and Haiti, returning to football’s biggest stage after a long absence carries a special meaning for millions of supporters who have waited years, and in some cases decades, for this moment.”

The statement also underscored the years of work and investment that go into qualifying for a World Cup. “Behind every national team stand entire communities and millions of people who see football as a source of pride, hope and unity.”

“To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognize the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world,” the statement added.

It concluded by saying: “We believe that every nation that qualifies deserves respect.

“Every team has earned its place on merit. Every supporter has the right to dream. Every match carries meaning for millions of people around the world.

“We therefore reject the UEFA President’s comments and reaffirm our belief that the growth of football must continue to create opportunities, inspire new generations and strengthen the truly global nature of our game.”