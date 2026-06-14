Knicks clinch first NBA title in 53 years with win over Spurs in Game 5

The New York Knicks ended their championship drought on Saturday, winning the best-of-seven NBA Finals series 4-1.

The New York Knicks clinched their first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday after winning 94-90 against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals.

The Knicks headed into Saturday’s match at Frost Bank Center with a 3-1 lead, needing just one win to be crowned champions. It marks their third NBA title, following victories in 1973 and 1970.

More to follow …