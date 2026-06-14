Sport|Basketball

Knicks clinch first NBA title in 53 years with win over Spurs in Game 5

The New York Knicks ended their championship drought on Saturday, winning the best-of-seven NBA Finals series 4-1.

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Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Pool Photo via Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center [Geoff Burke/Pool via Imagn Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 14 Jun 2026

The New York Knicks clinched their first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday after winning 94-90 against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals.

The Knicks headed into Saturday’s match at Frost Bank Center with a 3-1 lead, needing just one win to be crowned champions. It marks their third NBA title, following victories in 1973 and 1970.

More to follow …

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