Japan deny Netherlands by fighting back twice in World Cup opener

Asia’s most successful side, Japan, twice come from behind to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Group F opener.

Japan scored an 88th-minute equaliser as they twice fought back to rescue a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in front of 69,285 spectators in Texas, opening their World Cup campaigns.

A match that had bubbled away in the first period sparked into life in the second half on Sunday.

Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk scored with a fine header, only for Keito Nakamura to quickly level, before winger Crysencio Summerville’s delicious, curled finish into the bottom corner just after the hour.

The Dutch looked like they would hold on, but Japan levelled at the death, with Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada credited with the goal after a deflection.

Sweden face Tunisia in a competitive-looking Group F later on Sunday.

Japan and the Netherlands are in North America without key players, due to injury, but on paper, this was still one of the more attractive fixtures in the group stage.

Both have been touted as dark horses, capable of going far at the tournament: the Dutch have been runners-up three times, whereas Japan have never gone beyond the last 16.

The Netherlands made a confident start and nearly took the lead after three minutes, with Donyell Malen allowed to swivel inside the box before forcing a smart save from Zion Suzuki.

The impressive air-conditioned arena is usually home to the Dallas Cowboys, and at the hydration break, the NFL team’s cheerleaders were shown on the massive screen hanging over the pitch, performing one of their routines.

The stoppage seemed to help Ronald Koeman’s side, and Roma forward Malen again worked Suzuki with a header from a corner, then Cody Gakpo fired wildly over the bar.

Advertisement

Japan’s fans, who had hardly stopped singing and outnumbered the Dutch contingent, were briefly silenced.

The first real chance for Hajime Moriyasu’s team came a few minutes before the break, when a cross evaded the backtracking Summerville, but Nakamura pulled his low effort wide.

The Dutch had looked most threatening in the air, so it was no surprise when Liverpool talisman van Dijk rose to plant a well-placed header into the bottom corner after a pinpoint cross from club teammate Ryan Gravenberch on 51 minutes.

The lead lasted just six minutes, with Nakamura wriggling free and firing low past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, the ball taking a small deflection off Jan Paul van Hecke.

In a madcap period of play, the Dutch forged ahead once more on 64 minutes, when West Ham’s Summerville beat his man on the right wing and curled into Suzuki’s bottom-right corner with his left foot.

Both teams rang the changes and had chances to score again before Kamada’s chaotic leveller from a corner.