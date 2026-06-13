The World Cup arrived in the United States with a Hollywood-style opening ceremony before the tournament’s third cohosts kicked off their opener in Los Angeles against Paraguay.

“Welcome to the USA,” announced a booming voiceover, as a close-up of the city’s famous Hollywood sign flashed on giant screens at the SoFi Stadium, temporarily renamed the Los Angeles Stadium, on Friday.

A marching band struck up the music before being joined by singers including Future, Tyla, Anitta, and K-pop singer Lisa. Costumes and props were designed to evoke Los Angeles street art and the city’s creative industries.

Actor Jason Sudeikis and singer Katy Perry were due to perform shortly before kickoff on Friday.

Celebrities including Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Halle Berry, Rob Lowe, Owen Wilson and Paris Hilton looked on as performers danced around a giant World Cup trophy in the middle of the pitch.

Suspended from the roof of the space-age 70,000 stadium were enormous “FIFA” letters in the gold favoured by US President Donald Trump — who did not attend.

He instead spoke to the team by phone, telling them, “I think you’ve a really good chance of going all the way. I just want to wish you a lot of luck.”

US fans, many dressed as Uncle Sam, the Statue of Liberty, or bald eagles, gamely booed the Paraguay players as they appeared for their warm-ups.

“I believe we can go all the way,” said US fan Isaac Pizarro, who paid $1,900 per ticket to attend with his 14-year-old son Jacob.

But South American support showed up in force too, with dozens of Paraguay flags visible among a sea of red, white, and blue sported by both nations.

Advertisement

US centre-back Chris Richards overcame injury doubt to be named in the starting XI — as did dangerous Paraguay winger Julio Enciso.

Fellow cohosts Mexico and Canada have already played their first matches, each featuring a separate opening ceremony on home soil.

Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0, while Canada came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw and their first-ever World Cup finals point against Bosnia-Herzegovina.