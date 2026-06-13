USA’s Pulisic shrugs off injury scare after 4-1 World Cup win over Paraguay

The AC Milan forward is the USA’s talisman, and his form will be pivotal to the team’s odds of a deep run.

United States star Christian Pulisic played down injury concerns after he was substituted at half-time in the FIFA World Cup cohosts’ 4-1 opening win over Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 27-year-old told journalists at SoFi Stadium that his substitution was just a precaution.

“I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution today. But I’m hoping I’ll be fine in the next few days,” said Pulisic.

The AC Milan forward is the US team‘s talisman, shouldering the weight of a nation’s expectations as they try to make history with a deep run in a World Cup, their first on home soil in 32 years.

Why was Pulisic subbed out?

Pulisic was a constant menace in a rampant first half, providing an assist as well as helping create Paraguay’s own goal with a clever one-two with Weston McKennie.

But he was taken off at half-time, and later told reporters he had received a knock in “the back of my leg”.

“Sort of my (left) calf area. But I’ve had similar things before … I’m staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything at all.”

Coach Mauricio Pochettino also said the forward was substituted because “we didn’t want to take any risks.”

The US will hope Pulisic is correct, with their next game against Australia on Friday in Seattle, and the final group match against Turkiye in Los Angeles on June 25.

“An incredible start, but there’s a lot more that we still have to do,” said Pulisic.

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The convincing win steered the US to the top of Group D with three points, while Paraguay sits at the bottom. The other two teams in the group, Australia and Turkiye, face each other later on Saturday.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will proceed to the knockouts, which begin with the round of 32.

You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.