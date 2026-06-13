England training equipment stolen ahead of squad’s arrival in Kansas City

Local police say an investigation is under way over the possible theft of equipment which was arriving in Kansas City.

England’s World Cup preparations have been hit by the theft of training equipment ahead of the squad’s arrival at their base in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident occurred while equipment was being transferred from England’s pre-tournament base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village, where it was supposed to be in place before the squad begin training after they arrive in Kansas City on Saturday.

Balls and boots are reportedly among the items stolen, according to British media reports. Local police in Kansas City are now looking into the incident.

“We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening,” police said.

“The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation.”

The theft could affect England’s preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday in Dallas.

The squad is due to arrive at their World Cup base on Saturday, after spending time in Florida to acclimatise to the hot and humid conditions. The Three Lions played warm-up matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica in Tampa Bay and Orlando.

Algeria, Argentina and the Netherlands have also chosen to base themselves in or around Kansas City.