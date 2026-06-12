FIFA World Cup cohosts United States begin their campaign against Paraguay, with Donald Trump’s attendance in doubt.

Who: USA vs Paraguay

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: Friday, 6pm local time (01:00 GMT Saturday)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 22:00 GMT in advance of our live text commentary stream.

For the first time in more than three decades, the United States will play a football World Cup on home soil when the team hosts familiar foes Paraguay in their 2026 tournament opener.

With tens of thousands of fans cheering from the stands and millions watching at home, the pressure is on the US to live up to expectations.

Anything less than three points against their South American opponents could affect the US’s prospects, as they look to go further than the round of 16 finish from the home World Cup in 1994.

Donald Trump to attend USA vs Paraguay?

Before the action kicks off on the field at SoFi Stadium, the cameras will be searching for a VIP in the stands: US President Donald Trump.

While Paraguay’s president, Santiago Pena, announced that he would be travelling to LA for the match, Trump’s attendance at the first 2026 World Cup game on American soil is yet to be confirmed.

Usually, the president or head of state of the host nations attends the opening match of the tournament – and this World Cup, with 48 teams and 104 matches, is the biggest-ever in history.

US: Strong strike force, but cracks at the back

Nicknamed “Captain America”, forward Christian Pulisic is the poster boy of the US team. With 33 goals in 88 appearances, he is a major attacking asset, possessing the valuable ability to both create and finish chances.

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Until last week, the 27-year-old AC Milan star was on a goal drought dating back to late 2024, but fans were relieved to see him score one and set up another in their pre-World Cup friendly against Senegal.

Pulisic’s form could dictate how far the US go at the tournament, where they have an upper hand as the highest-ranked team (17th) in their group.

Apart from the playmaker, the Americans’ dangerous attack also features the versatile Weston McKennie and forward Folarin Balogun, while midfielder Malik Tillman is one to watch.

While the US is blessed with talent high up the pitch, there are some cracks at the back.

The US have only had one clean sheet in their last 13 games, and have conceded 11 goals in their past four matches. Inexperienced goalkeeper Matt Freese may have to work harder than his outfield teammates.

This year’s tournament marks the 12th US appearance, with a third-place finish in an 18-team 1930 World Cup being their best achievement so far.

Watch out for Paraguay’s solid defence

Unlike the US, Paraguay’s strength lies in defence.

Although Paraguay are the lowest-ranked team (41st) in this group, they possess a solid backline, which will try to slow down the American attack.

The Paraguayans, though, have struggled to score.

With 14 goals in 18 games during World Cup qualifying, and their main attacking threat, Julio Enciso injured, finding the net might be difficult for Gustavo Alfaro’s side.

As cohosts, the US did not have to qualify for the tournament, while Paraguay had to ⁠come through the demanding CONMEBOL route, finishing last of the six automatic qualifiers ⁠in South America.

La Albirroja – Spanish for “the white and red” – are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they lost to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals.

How does the World Cup group stage work?

The US, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye are in Group D.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups – along with the eight best third-placed teams – proceed to the next phase, the round of 32, which has been introduced at the World Cup for the first time.

Where to watch the USA vs Paraguay World Cup match?

Fans in the US can watch the game on Universo, Telemundo App, Fox One, Fox, Tubi, Telemundo Network, Telexitos and Peacock. Kickoff is at 9pm ET, Friday.

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In Paraguay, TyC International B.V., and Nacion Media have the rights to telecast and livestream the match, set to begin at 10pm, Friday local time.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

USA vs Paraguay prediction

Stats provider Opta Analyst has given the USA a 40.1 percent chance of victory over Paraguay, who have 33.3 percent odds of winning.

There is a 26.6 percent chance the match ends in a draw.

Form guide:

(Last five games, latest first)

US: L-W-L-L-W

Paraguay: W-L-W-W-L

Paraguay have a better record in their last five matches than the US, having beaten Nicaragua in a warm-up last week. They also beat Greece in a friendly in March and stunned tournament cohosts Mexico last November.

In the build-up to the World Cup, the US beat Senegal in a friendly but lost to Germany. They also lost to Portugal and Belgium in March but beat Uruguay in November.

USA vs Paraguay: Head-to-head record

Friday’s encounter will be the 10th meeting between the sides.

The US have won five times so far, while Paraguay have won twice, and two games ended drawn.

The North Americans are on a three-match winning streak against the South Americans, including a 2-1 friendly victory last November.

The teams met in the first World Cup in 1930 in a match won by the US.

Team news: Enciso out for Paraguay

Paraguay were dealt a huge blow before the tournament when their main attacker, Enciso, was ruled out of the opening match due to a thigh injury sustained in their friendly win over Nicaragua.

A regular starter in Paraguay’s World Cup qualifiers, Enciso was seen in tears when he was taken off the field on a stretcher in the first half of the South American side’s final warm-up game on June 6.

In his absence, Paraguay will turn to midfielder Diego Gomez to create chances or go for goal.

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino has no injury concerns or doubts.

USA predicted XI

Paraguay predicted XI

You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.