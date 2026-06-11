Al Jazeera’s teams, groups, key dates and kickoff times list for World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

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You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.

After years of planning, preparations, and no shortage of controversy, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is about to kickoff.

The event, cohosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, is the biggest in the competition’s history.

The 23rd edition, which will be played in an expanded 48-team tournament, begins its 104 matches with Mexico against South Africa on Tuesday.

Argentina are the defending champions, having lifted the trophy at Qatar 2022, but who will claim the prized title in global football this time?

In the run-up to Thursday’s opening game, Al Jazeera has compiled the complete guide for everything you need to know about its teams, groups, format and schedule.

What are the groups and teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

⚽ Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic (South Korea), Czechia (Czech Republic)

⚽ Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

⚽ Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

⚽ Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye

⚽ Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

⚽ Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

⚽ Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

⚽ Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

⚽ Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

⚽ Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

⚽ Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia

⚽ Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

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When and where is the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The tournament will open on June 11 at 1pm CST (19:00 GMT) at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico.

When and where is the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

MetLife Stadium, which will be called the New York New Jersey Stadium during the tournament, will host the final on July 19 at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT).

Why has FIFA changed the names of the stadiums hosting World Cup matches?

In a move to restrict ambush marketing for brands not associated with FIFA, the governing body has changed stadium names for all venues to match the host city.

Therefore, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has been rebranded as the New York New Jersey Stadium, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has been renamed the Los Angeles Stadium for the tournament, and so on.

What’s the format of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The tournament will consist of one group-stage round and four knockout rounds before the final.

Unlike previous editions, the knockouts will begin with the round of 32, followed by the round of 16, the four quarterfinals and two semifinals.

The stage-wise breakdown of the tournament’s schedule is:

Group stage: June 11 – June 27

Round of 32: June 28 – July 3

Round of 16: July 4 – 7

Quarterfinals: July 9 – 11

Semifinals: July 14 – 15

Bronze medal match: July 18

Final: July 19

What’s the full match schedule of the World Cup?

Group stage

Thursday, June 11

Mexico vs South Africa at 1pm CST (19:00 GMT) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

South Korea vs Czechia at 8pm CST (02:00 GMT on Friday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Friday, June 12

Canada vs Bosnia at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

USA vs Paraguay at 6pm PT (01:00 GMT on Saturday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Saturday, June 13

Qatar vs Switzerland at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Brazil vs Morocco at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Haiti vs Scotland at 9pm ET (01:00 GMT on Sunday) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Australia vs Turkiye at 6pm PT (04:00 GMT on Sunday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Sunday, June 14

Germany vs Curacao at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Netherlands vs Japan at 3pm CDT (20:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at 7pm ET (23:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Sweden vs Tunisia at 8pm CST (02:00 GMT on Monday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Monday, June 15

Spain vs Cape Verde at 12pm ET (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

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Belgium vs Egypt at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Iran vs New Zealand at 6pm PT (01:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Tuesday, June 16

France vs Senegal at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Iraq vs Norway at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Argentina vs Algeria at 8pm CDT (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Austria vs Jordan at 9pm PT (04:00 GMT on Wednesday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs DRC at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

England vs Croatia at 3pm CDT (20:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Ghana vs Panama at 7pm ET (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Uzbekistan vs Colombia at 8pm CST (02:00 GMT on Thursday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Thursday, June 18

Czechia vs South Africa at 12pm ET (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Switzerland vs Bosnia at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Canada vs Qatar at 3pm PT (22:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Mexico vs South Korea at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Friday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Friday, June 19

Scotland vs Morocco at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

USA vs Australia at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Brazil vs Haiti at 8:30pm ET (00:30 GMT on Saturday) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Turkiye vs Paraguay at 9pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Saturday, June 20

Netherlands vs Sweden at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Germany vs Ivory Coast at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Ecuador vs Curacao at 7pm CDT (03:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Tunisia vs Japan at 10pm CST (04:00 GMT on Sunday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Sunday, June 21

Spain vs Saudi Arabia at 12pm ET (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Belgium vs Iran at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Uruguay vs Cape Verde at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

New Zealand vs Egypt at 6pm PT (01:00 GMT on Monday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Monday, June 22

Argentina vs Austria at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

France vs Iraq at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Norway vs Senegal at 8pm ET (00:00 GMT on Tuesday) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Jordan vs Algeria at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Tuesday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs Uzbekistan at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

England vs Ghana at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Panama vs Croatia at 7pm ET (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Colombia vs DRC at 8pm CST (02:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland vs Canada at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

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Bosnia vs Qatar at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Scotland vs Brazil at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Morocco vs Haiti at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Czechia vs Mexico at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Thursday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

South Africa vs South Korea at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Thursday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs Germany at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Curacao vs Ivory Coast at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Japan vs Sweden at 6pm CDT (23:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Tunisia vs Netherlands at 6pm CDT (23:00 GMT) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US,

Turkiye vs USA at 7pm PT (02:00 GMT on Friday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Paraguay vs Australia at 7pm PT (02:00 GMT on Friday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Friday, June 26

Norway vs France at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Senegal vs Iraq at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia at 7pm CDT (00:00 GMT on Saturday) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Uruguay vs Spain at 6pm CST (00:00 GMT on Saturday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Egypt vs Iran at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

New Zealand vs Belgium at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Saturday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs England at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Croatia vs Ghana at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Colombia vs Portugal at 7:30pm ET (23:30 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

DRC vs Uzbekistan at 7:30pm ET (23:30 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Algeria vs Austria at 9pm CDT (02:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Jordan vs Argentina at 9pm CDT (02:00 GMT on Sunday) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Knockout stage

Sunday, June 28

Round of 32 match at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Monday, June 29

Round of 32 match at 12pm CDT (19:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Round of 32 match at 4:30pm ET (20:30 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Round of 32 match at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32 match at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Round of 32 match at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Round of 32 match at 7pm CST (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Wednesday, July 1

Round of 32 match at 12pm ET (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Round of 32 match at 1pm PT (20:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Round of 32 match at 5pm PT (20:00 GMT) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Thursday, July 2

Round of 32 match at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Round of 32 match at 7pm ET (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Round of 32 match at 8pm PT (03:00 GMT on Friday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Friday, July 3

Round of 32 match at 1pm CDT (18:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Round of 32 match at 6pm ET (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Round of 32 match at 8:30pm CDT (01:30 GMT on Saturday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Saturday, July 4

Round of 16 match at 12pm CDT (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Round of 16 match at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Sunday, July 5

Round of 16 match at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

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Round of 16 match at 6pm CST (00:00 GMT on Monday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Monday, July 6

Round of 16 match at 2pm CDT (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Round of 16 match at 5pm PT (00:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Tuesday, July 7

Round of 16 match at 12pm ET (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Round of 16 match at 1pm PT (20:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Thursday, 9 July

First quarterfinal at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Friday, 10 July

Second quarterfinal at 12pm PT (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Saturday, July 11

Third quarterfinal at 5pm ET (20:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Fourth quarterfinal at 8pm CDT (01:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Tuesday, July 14

First semifinal at 2pm CDT (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Wednesday, July 15

Second semifinal at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Saturday, July 18

Bronze medal match at 5pm ET (21:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Sunday, July 19

Final at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US