Jose Mourinho named Real Madrid coach on three-year deal

Mourinho returns to La Liga giants after 13 years following Florentino Perez’s re-election as club president.

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Real Madrid have named Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a three-year deal, the La Liga club confirmed in a statement.

“Jose Mourinho will join Real Madrid on ‌July 13, the day preseason begins,” Real said in a statement on Thursday.

Mourinho’s appointment became inevitable after Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was re-elected this week, paving the way for the Portuguese’s return to the Spanish capital after 13 years.

He leaves Benfica in the Portuguese Primeira Liga to join the Spanish giants.

The 63-year-old tactician, who once delivered a record-breaking La Liga ⁠triumph for Real, will replace Alvaro Arbeloa at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Real have endured a humiliating end to their domestic campaign, with Barcelona clinching the league ⁠title with a 2-0 ⁠victory in an “El Clasico” earlier this month.

It marked the first time in 94 years that the ⁠Spanish league had been decided by a meeting ⁠between the fierce rivals.

The ⁠record 15-time Champions League winners have also failed to clear the quarterfinal stage in the ‌last two seasons, prompting Perez to act decisively after ‌two ‌seasons without a major trophy.

“We have won the elections and will continue working to keep winning titles,” Perez said in his victory speech after re-election.

“We will continue to take pride in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the best stadium in the world,” Perez said.

“Proud to have the best players in the world, proud to welcome back one of the best coaches in the world, a Madridista like Jose Mourinho.”

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Mourinho first joined Real Madrid in 2010, spending three seasons at the club.

During his tenure, he won one La Liga championship, one Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during a period of fierce rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Appointing the divisive Mourinho will be a gamble on the part of President Perez after Los Blancos finished without a major trophy in 2025-26, a second consecutive barren season.

“We will continue working so that Real Madrid keeps winning titles,” said Perez.

“And we will fight until the end to achieve the 16th European Cup.”