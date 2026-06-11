Fight time, undercard, stats and how to watch as Topuria and Gaethje tussle in front of Donald Trump at the White House.

In what is being promoted as the biggest mixed martial arts bout of 2026, Ilia Topuria will face Justin Gaethje in the main event for the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Championship on June 14 in Washington, DC.

The blockbuster 155-pound (70kg) fight will headline the UFC Freedom 250 event, taking place outdoors on the lawns of the White House and with the US President Donald Trump expected to be in attendance, along with other celebrities.

Topuria, who is unbeaten, vacated his lightweight title in late 2025 due to personal reasons and despite being the challenger now, will start as the favourite against interim belt holder Gaethje of the United States.

Here is all to know before the fight:

Why is there a UFC event at the White House?

The UFC event is planned as a part of the Freedom 250 celebrations organised by the Trump White House, running parallel to the congressionally funded, bipartisan America250 series of events celebrating the United States’s 250th anniversary, going back to the signing of the US Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The Freedom 250 celebration made news recently when the majority of a slate of musicians withdrew from a planned concert series, many citing concerns about the event’s political affiliations, as well as confusion with the America250 celebrations and about what they had signed up for.

The date of UFC 250 itself is timed to take place on President Trump’s 80th birthday on June 14. Trump has a long involvement with UFC, going back more than two decades.

When and where will UFC Freedom 250 be held?

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UFC 250 is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House, situated in the centre of the US capital on Sunday, June 14.

The purpose-built pop-up venue, admittance to which will be by invitation only, has an estimated seating capacity of between 4,300 and 5,000 guests. Twelve hundred of those seats will be reserved for active-duty military members, and the rest will be divided among the UFC, TKO Group, and the White House.

Tens of thousands of free tickets will be provided to general fans at the nearby 52-acre Ellipse park, according to organisers.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday). The preliminary fight card begins at 4pm ET (20:00 GMT Sunday).

The ring walk for Topuria-Gaethje will occur at about 9:30pm ET (01:30 GMT on Monday), and the headline bout will start shortly thereafter.

Main Card Lineup:

Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje Interim Heavyweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi

Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi Heavyweight Bout: Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis

Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis Lightweight Bout: Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler

Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus

Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia

Why did Ilia Topuria vacate the lightweight title?

In December, Topuria, who was the UFC lightweight title holder, took a break from the sport to fight what he called “attempted extortion”.

The Georgian fighter’s sabbatical from the sport paused the division, triggering an interim lightweight title bout at UFC 324 between Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

By the time Topuria lines up against Gaethje, he will have been out of the Octagon for nearly a full year – he last fought on June 28 at UFC 317, knocking out Charles Oliveira – yet is still ranked number two by ESPN as the best pound-for-pound UFC fighter in the world.

What happened in Gaethje’s fight against Pimblett?

Gaethje handed rising star ‌Pimblett his first UFC loss to win the interim title by unanimous decision on January 24 in Las Vegas.

The American’s win gave him his second career interim lightweight championship and set up the unification title fight against Topuria.

Gaethje largely controlled the thrilling slugfest, landing 56 percent of his significant strikes while succeeding on all three of his takedown attempts. He finished ahead on the judges’ scorecards 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.

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“You can’t have that mentality [Pimblett has] when you come in here,” Gaethje said. “He needs to accept the worst possible outcome. That’s how you perform your best, when the pressure is the highest. I ⁠learned that early. It’s such a crazy sport, so I knew it was going to happen.”

Which celebrities are expected to attend UFC 250?

UFC boss Dana White has revealed a star-studded guest list for the White House event with Hollywood actors Dwayne “The Rock’’ Johnson, Adam Sandler and Jason Statham, and National Football League legend Tom Brady, among the invitees.

It is unclear at this stage which celebrities will attend the event.

Why isn’t Topuria fighting Islam Makhachev at the White House?

Makhachev vs Topuria at the White House would undoubtedly have been one of the greatest draws in UFC history.

Despite early rumours that the fight would occur, the sides failed to reach a financial agreement, with both sides blaming the other.

A Makhachev-Topuria superfight could still occur in the near future at a larger venue than the White House, such as the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It is unclear if a future Makhachev-Topuria bout would be conducted at lightweight or welterweight, which is the Russian’s current division.

What’s at stake in the Pereira-Gane title showdown?

In addition to the Topuria-Gaethje matchup, there will be a second high-profile bout between UFC superstars Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, who will trade blows for the Interim Heavyweight title in the penultimate fight.

Pereira (13-3) is a two-weight UFC champion (middleweight and light heavyweight) and is attempting to become UFC’s first three-weight champion.

“If he [Pereira] wins the third world title that night, he jumps over Jon Jones and becomes the greatest of all time,” UFC CEO Dana White told Forbes in a recent interview.

Gane (13-2), from France, represents a serious threat to Pereira and possesses unmatched striking power and technique in the heavyweight classification. The 36-year-old is a former UFC interim heavyweight champion.

How can Topuria win?

Topuria’s overall technical fighting talent and boxing capabilities are legendary, so Gaethje will need to be wary of trading blows with the powerful Georgian in the Octagon.

In 2024, Topuria, sometimes called “El Matador”, sensationally knocked out two former all-time great UFC champions – Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway – to establish his dominance in a stacked featherweight division.

Upon moving up to the lightweight class in 2025, Topuria scored a stunning first-round knockout victory over Charles Oliveira to claim the title at UFC 317. The extra weight of the heavier division enabled Topuria to showcase his increased strength advantage against opponents, in addition to his ferocious technical punching abilities.

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“Skill for skill, he might be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world … all of his opponents have stood toe-to-toe, and all have fallen,” said MMA commentator Alan Jouban on ESPN last year.

How can Gaethje win?

Nicknamed “the Highlight,” Gaethje is not expected to engage Topuria in a boxing standoff in the centre of the ring. Instead, the American will play to his strengths, deploying his powerful leg kicks to keep his undefeated adversary off balance and disrupt his punching rhythm.

In addition, Gaethje is expected to frequently grapple with Topuria, putting himself into a position to utilise his lethal clinch game and tiring out his opponent with what is called “dirty boxing”, where elbows, knees and even kicks can be unleashed while the two fighters are locked in combat together.

Gaethje has advantages in height (1.8 metres vs 1.7 metres) and reach (1.78 metres vs 1.75 metres), although El Matador, famously known for his strength in the featherweight division, will likely have a power advantage against the 37-year-old.

Topuria Stats:

Topuria has a perfect 17-0 UFC record.

His last fight was at UFC 317 on June 28, 2025, against Oliveira.

Age: 29

29 Height: 5′ 7″ (1.7m)

5′ 7″ (1.7m) Weight: 155 pounds (70kg)

155 pounds (70kg) Reach: 69 inches (1.75m)

69 inches (1.75m) Total fights: 17

17 Record: 17-0-0

Gaethje Stats:

Gaethje has a professional MMA record of 27 wins and five losses, including a 9-5 record in the UFC dating back to December 2, 2017.

He has won four of his last five fights in the UFC, with his last defeat being a TKO loss to Max Holloway on April 14, 2024, at UFC 300 in Las Vegas.

Age: 37 Height: 5′ 11″ (1.8m) Weight: 155 pounds (70kg) Reach: 70 inches (1.78m) Total fights: 32 Record: 27-5-0



What have Topuria, Gaethje said about the fight?

Topuria:

“Listen, if you compare my skills to his [Gaethje’s] skills, I just feel that I’m way better than him,” Topuria said in an interview on UFC on Paramount+. “I knew that at some time I would have to defend my belt against him since he became the interim world champion, but I don’t know. I see almost zero possibilities for him, but that’s my perception.”

“Every fighter is different. They bring different styles inside the octagon. I’ve never faced anyone like Justin [Gaethje]. He’s a legendary fighter. I like him as a fan, and I always love to watch all of his fights because they’re all very entertaining,” Topuria added. “Yeah. But when you talk about like me fighting him, yeah. As I told you before, I don’t see any possibility for him.”

Gaethje:

“All that guy [Topuria] is, is a gimmick. He calls himself the king. He thinks he’s a god,” Gaethje told Fox Sports.

“Yeah, look, I was young and dumb once, too,” he said. “And up until this point, it’s served him well. People see the way he talks, and they believe it. Because he believes it. Which is amazing, really. But it was similar with Paddy Pimblett. He was so full of himself. And it can be so detrimental to approach life that way. Thinking you’re better than everybody else.”

In a recent interview with UFC on Paramount+, Gaethje said he will not retreat against the hard-punching Topuria:

“It’s position,” Gaethje said. “They [Topuria’s recent opponents] got compromised. They got put on their back foot. They got put on their heels on his second shot, when he was in the middle of a five-punch combination. That’s something that I cannot do. I will move forward this fight … And if that puts me into more dangerous positions, then I have to do that still. This is how I will fight this fight.”

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How to watch