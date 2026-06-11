FIFA chief says his organisation cannot rule on government policies after a Somali referee was denied entry into the US.

Trump: “we’re working… to make sure the right people come in”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has fended off concerns over ongoing visa issues for players and officials entering the ⁠United States for the World Cup, saying the global football body’s executives are not “kings of the world” and cannot override government decisions.

Infantino, facing questions from the media on the eve of the tournament on Wednesday, said that FIFA ⁠is focused on being a “sports organisation” and will not intervene in helping the US determine approvals for entry into the country.

“We try always to find solutions – always,” Infantino said at a news ⁠conference in Mexico City.

“But then we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces and I don’t know what. We are a sports organisation; we try to do our best ⁠with the means that we have.”

Earlier this week, the US denied entry to Omar Artan, a referee from Somalia who was set to participate in the World Cup, despite him having a valid visa. Infantino called the turn of events “unfortunate”, without detailing the circumstances or sharing knowledge of any context behind the US decision.

FIFA removed Artan from the tournament roster following the US denying him entry.

The FIFA chief’s news conference followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who ⁠said ⁠that his administration ‌is working to make sure “the right ⁠people” come ⁠into the country ⁠for ⁠the World Cup.

Infantino said FIFA understands there are also times to “chill and relax” ‌when visa issues arise rather than create additional conflict.

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“Sometimes, to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect in terms of finding a solution,” he said.

Infantino said FIFA had no regrets about selecting the US as one of the three host countries for the 48-team tournament.

War on Iran and ticket pricing

This year’s World Cup marks the first time, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.

The US-Israel war on Iran has turned the biggest global sporting event into a geopolitical contest, with both Washington and Tehran appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.

Iran’s players were granted visas to enter the US 10 days before their first match in Los Angeles.

Asked about the status of the Iranian team, which moved its training to Mexico and will shuttle to games in the US and ⁠then fly back to Tijuana, Infantino clarified that he is not suggesting FIFA is inactive when it comes to aiding tournament participants.

“I don’t mean to chill and do nothing. I mean to trust us that we are working behind the scenes, trying to understand,” he said. “There are things we are told, things we are not told. We always try to make things positive and find a solution.

“It has been successful to ⁠bring Iran to play in America, I don’t know who would’ve managed to do that … we don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth, and we try our best.”