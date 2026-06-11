An illustration of the Battle of Vertieres in 1803 – which secured Haiti’s independence – with the Haitian flag had been embedded on the shirts worn by the players in two warm-up friendlies.

Haiti have been forced to change their kit design just days before their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match after the governing body banned a depiction of a war scene on the shirts.

Saeta confirmed the change in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, following FIFA’s objection to an illustration of the Battle of Vertieres in 1803, which secured Haiti’s independence, with the national flag embedded on the shirts worn by the players in two warm-up matches in the US state of Florida.

“The final design presented by Saeta was intended as a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti’s future and was not intended as a political statement,” Saeta said in the statement.

Haitian footballers wore the shirt during their friendlies against Peru on June 5 and New Zealand on June 2.

According to the FIFA equipment regulations, the use of any “political, religious, or personal messages or slogans” on the kit is prohibited.

Colombian manufacturer Saeta said it has modified the kit to meet FIFA’s regulations.

“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design,” Saeta said in the statement.

“While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA.”

Haiti begin their first World Cup campaign in 52 years against Scotland in Boston on Saturday, June 13.

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They are then due to face South American giants Brazil in Philadelphia on June 19, followed by African heavyweights Morocco five days later, in Atlanta, US.

You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.