Political issues continue to dominate the build-up to the World Cup, with the US-Israel war on Iran overshadowing the tournament.

The biggest ever World Cup is almost here, with the United States, Canada and Mexico ready to host 48 teams in an expanded competition.

The football finally begins on Thursday as Mexico host South Africa at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca.

But before a ball has even been kicked, the tournament has already thrown up plenty of controversy. Here are the five biggest talking points on the eve of the big kickoff.

Iran’s tickets ‘withdrawn’ by the US

The Iranian football federation, FFIRI, says the US has revoked its allocation of tickets for its team’s World Cup group games, accusing the cohost of obstructing the attendance of Iranian supporters under the shadow of war.

“In an unexpected move, the allocation granted to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the federation is unable to provide even a single ticket to supporters of the national team,” FFIRI said.

The US has presented several bureaucratic hurdles for Iran at the World Cup, including refusing to issue visas for some of its support staff, as the two countries have effectively remained at war since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

Neither FIFA nor US organisers have publicly commented on the Iranian accusation.

Mexico City hit by protests before opener

The tournament kicks off in Mexico’s capital on Thursday afternoon, but various protests are putting pressure on the authorities in the run-up to the big game.

Demonstrators from the country’s teachers’ union, CNTE, have been protesting in Mexico City for days and are threatening to shut down roads around the venue, Estadio Azteca, before the opening game.

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CNTE has been on strike since last week to demand a salary raise and the reversal of a pension law, which the government considers unfeasible.

The teachers have called for demonstrations on Thursday that will also include families of the more than 130,000 missing people, who are alleged to have been killed or kidnapped by Mexican authorities or criminal gangs.

Security has been beefed up in the Mexican capital in advance of the World Cup opener, with President Claudia Sheinbaum reassuring that the game will go ahead.

Banned Somalian referee returns home

Referee Omar Artan has received a hero’s reception in Somalia as he returned after being denied entry to the US to officiate at the World Cup.

The Trump administration said on Tuesday the US had denied Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to “suspected members of terror organisations”.

Speaking on Wednesday, Artan said the decision to bar him was “fate” and urged his fellow Somalis not to lose heart over it.

“What happened has happened, and it was fate. I am grateful for the support FIFA gave me,” Artan told reporters after arriving in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

FIFA, which awarded Trump its inaugural peace prize last year, said it was not responsible for the visa and entry process in host countries.

England to carefully manage Saka

Three Lions’ coach Thomas Tuchel said England winger Bukayo Saka is still recovering from an Achilles injury and needs to be carefully managed before the World Cup.

The 24-year-old forward sustained the injury in March, but played through the discomfort to feature for Arsenal towards the end of the season. Saka also appeared in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, which Arsenal lost on penalties.

“Bukayo is still getting there, playing through discomfort at the end of the season, but obviously managing it and playing at a high level, but still not at 100 percent. He is the one we are building and taking care of in training,” Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday.

Saka’s fitness could be key for England’s World Cup ambitions. He played in the 2020 and 2024 European championships and scored three goals in four appearances in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Warm-ups wind down

It may be the eve of the tournament, but many teams still have their final friendly to play before the World Cup.

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England will face Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday as the Three Lions continue to acclimatise to the Florida humidity.

Portugal, meanwhile, are still to depart for North America and will play one last warm-up match against Nigeria before flying to the US.

Algeria also have one remaining friendly on their agenda and will face Bolivia in a behind-closed-doors fixture on Wednesday.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.