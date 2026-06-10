Ronaldo misses big chances in Portugal’s World Cup warmup win over Nigeria

Portugal are heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the back of a 2-1 warmup win over Nigeria, but will carry with them some regrets for striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid star failed to add to his men’s-record international haul of 143 goals despite being presented with clear-cut chances with just the goalkeeper to beat in both halves in Leiria on Wednesday.

The five-time world player of the year was substituted off in the 65th minute, having been given longer on the field than every other outfield player to start the match for Portugal.

Ronaldo will be making his record-tying sixth appearance at a World Cup.

Francisco Conceicao, one of the 11 replacements to come on for Portugal, grabbed the 75th-minute winner by cutting in from the right and curling a shot into the far corner.

Pedro Neto gave Portugal the lead in the 23rd. Akor Adams equalised 14 minutes later for Nigeria, which had failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The Portuguese manager, Roberto Martinez, made eight changes at the break as he attempted to give as many of his squad a chance for playing time as possible.

Portugal is in Group K at the World Cup with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uzbekistan and Colombia. They begin their campaign next Wednesday against the DRC in Houston, Texas, in the US. That match kicks off at midday local time (17:00 GMT).

The win in Leiria follows a 2-1 friendly victory against Chile.

Nigeria’s attention will now turn to qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Super Eagles had rested their main two players, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, for the match, following long seasons for their club sides.