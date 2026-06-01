Red cards for covering mouths, corner kicks for time wasting and broadened use of VAR technology will be implemented.

A new set of laws will come into play during the World Cup, the international self-regulatory body for football has announced, weeks before the tournament starts on June 11.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) revealed on Sunday a number of changes to the laws of the game that will be applied from the 2026-2027 season onwards as well as at the World Cup.

“The IFAB approved a set of landmark changes to the Laws of the Game, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first major tournament to use them,” FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina told reporters.

“These amendments aim to tackle discrimination, cut time-wasting, enhance match tempo and improve both the player and fan experience.”

Here’s a look at the rule changes:

Player covering their mouths during games

Players who cover their mouths with their hands, arms or shirts in confrontational situations will receive a red card. However, players who cover their mouths while having friendly conversations with club teammates on opposing national teams, for example, will not be punished.

The new rule comes into effect after Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni was accused of making discriminatory slurs against Vinicius Jr with his mouth covered. Prestianni was given a six-game suspension by UEFA, and his ban was extended worldwide.

Leaving field of play in protest

Players who leave the field of play to protest against a referee’s decision will be shown a red card. The rule will also apply to any team official who incites players to leave the field of play in protest.

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Teams that cause a match to be abandoned will now forfeit the match.

The rule change was made after Senegal stormed off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco.

Throw-in and goal-kick countdowns

Referees will start a visual five-second countdown with a raised hand. For throw-ins, if the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown, a throw-in will be awarded to the opponents. If a goal kick is not taken at the end of the countdown, a corner kick will be awarded to the opponents.

Substitution protocol

Players have 10 seconds to leave the field when the substitution board has been shown. They must leave the field at the nearest point on the boundary line.

If the player being substituted does not leave the field of play within 10 seconds, the substitute may enter only at the first stoppage after one minute has elapsed after the restart and the referee gives them the signal.

Exceptions will be made for player injuries and concerns related to safety and security.

Off-field treatment

An outfield player must leave the field of play for one minute after the restart if medical staff have entered the pitch to treat them.

Exceptions are goalkeeper injuries, collisions between a goalkeeper and outfield player, collisions between teammates that need attention, severe injuries (such as concussions and other head injuries) or when the injured player is set to take a penalty.

VAR protocol

The protocol for the video assistant referee, or VAR, will be broadened.

VAR was first used in FIFA competitions in 2017, and the Russia 2018 edition was the first World Cup to use the technology.

Now, however, it will also be used to check when red cards are issued after a clearly incorrect second yellow card or when cards are issued in the case of mistaken identity.

Incorrectly awarded corner kicks can also be subject to VAR intervention if the decision can be corrected immediately without delaying the restart.

VAR can also intervene when a foul is committed before play restarts. For example, when an attacker fouls a defender before the ball is in play from a set piece.

“VAR will recommend an on-field review, following which, if the referee determines that an offence occurred before the ball was in play, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and the corner kick or free kick will be retaken,” IFAB said.

Hydration breaks

There will be a three-minute hydration break in each half in every match.

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The break will be taken around the halfway mark of each half (22nd minute).

Referees have been given a bit of flexibility with the timing of the break. For example, if a player is injured and requires treatment in the 20th minute, the referee can signal the hydration break.

Goalkeeper injuries

If a goalkeeper is receiving treatment on the pitch, players from both teams will not be allowed to leave the field of play and have a “timeout” with their respective coaches.