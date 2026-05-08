How and when can Arsenal or Man City win the Premier League?

Manchester City face Brentford on Saturday, while Arsenal travel to West Ham on Sunday in red-hot Premier League race.

Who: Manchester City vs Brentford

What: English Premier League

Where: Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom

When: Saturday, May 9, at 5:30pm (16:30 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the buildup on Al Jazeera Sport from 13:30 GMT in advance of our live text commentary stream.

The Premier League title race took yet another turn on Monday when Manchester City were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw at Everton.

Having dragged Arsenal’s nine-point advantage back to reclaim top spot, Pep Guardiola’s City entertain Brentford knowing the pressure has heaped back onto his side.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at how the title race is shaping up ahead of the match at Etihad Stadium.

How does the Premier League title race stand?

Arsenal are five points clear with three games to play, while City have four matches remaining.

City already need the Gunners to drop points if they are to return to their own position of control in the race.

Should City lose to Brenford and Arsenal win their next match then the title race could be settled in the following round of matches.

When do Arsenal play again in the Premier League?

Arsenal are in action on Sunday when they travel to West Ham in a London derby.

This may mark the hardest challenge the Gunners will face in their run-in, given the Hammers’ own relegation scrap, which requires them to win all their games and rely on a favour from any of the teams playing the side one place above them – Arsenal’s fierce rivals Tottenham.

What are Manchester City’s remaining Premier League fixtures?

After the visit of Brentford, City welcome Crystal Palace on Wednesday – which will bring them level on games played with Arsenal – then face trips to Chelsea and Bournemouth before entertaining Aston Villa on the final day.

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What are Arsenal’s remaining Premier League fixtures?

After West Ham, Arsenal host relegated Burnley before a final day trip to Crystal Palace, who will have one eye on the Europa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

The Gunners will also have more than a thought on their own European final, when they take on holders Paris Saint-Germain in a showdown for the Champions League.

What have Man City said ahead of Brentford match?

Pep Guardiola said City must bounce back against Brentford to put pressure back on Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

City’s draw at Everton handed the destiny of the title to the Gunners.

Victory for Guardiola’s men at the Etihad against Champions League hopefuls Brentford would cut the gap at the top for at least 24 hours.

“Put pressure on Arsenal winning our games,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “That’s all we have to do. All we can do.”

City were on course for defeat at Everton until Jeremy Doku’s sensational strike with virtually the last kick of the game salvaged a point.

The Belgian scored twice at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to take his tally to four goals in his last five games and register his best goalscoring season in a City shirt with seven.

“I’m so glad,” Guardiola added on Doku’s development. “Not just the goals, the assists, also contributing defensively. Jeremy has been amazing this season.”

What have Arsenal said ahead of West Ham match?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ‌wants his players to maintain their desire for success as they approach ⁠three decisive weeks ⁠where they could secure the club’s first Premier League title since 2004 and the first Champions League trophy in their history.

Arteta’s men reached the Champions League final ⁠with the win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham United, Arteta shared his message to his players and the Arsenal fans.

“Stay present. Live in the moment. Prepare and show the same ‌level of energy, hunger and desire we have shown all season, or more. We are closer and closer, and everything we do is going to matter,” the manager said on Friday.

With the Champions League final against defending champions PSG set for May 30, Arteta urged his players to focus on 18th-placed West Ham, who are battling to avoid relegation.

“We will have time ⁠to prepare and get ready for the final, but now, ⁠the full focus and attention to detail, all the energy now has to be put into West Ham. We made that very clear,” Arteta said.

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“I was in a really high emotional state after the (Atletico) ⁠game. We know what it means to everybody.

“But, you have to believe me, straight after that, my concentration, my focus, ⁠my energy and my attention was West Ham, what ⁠do we have to do mentally, physically, tactically and technically to prepare in the best possible way to go there and win the game.”

Man City vs Brentford – head-to-head

This will be the 25th meeting between the sides, with City winning 14 and Brentford claiming the spoils on seven occasions.

Manchester City team news

Guardiola is hopeful Rodri could return from injury against Brentford, while centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol are also nearing full fitness.

Brentford team news

Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo both miss out due to knee injuries. Rico Henry and Jordon Henderson are both doubts with knocks.