Holders Flamengo see Copa Libertadores match abandoned amid crowd trouble
The match in Colombia, hosted by Independiente Medellin, was twice interrupted by violence before being called off.
A Copa Libertadores match between hosts Independiente Medellin of Colombia and defending champions Flamengo of Brazil was abandoned after home fans set off flares and lit fires in the stands.
In just the latest instance of serious crowd trouble in South American football, the referee ordered the players off the field at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin shortly after kickoff on Thursday.
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After about 50 minutes, authorities ordered the evacuation of spectators, and regional body CONMEBOL subsequently announced that the Group A encounter had been called off.
Hardcore fans of the home team, some with their faces covered by masks, were protesting against the club’s management and owners.
Jose Boto, sporting director of Rio giants Flamengo, called on CONMEBOL to award the visiting side the three points.
“The responsibility is not ours; the home team was unable to guarantee security,” he said in a video.