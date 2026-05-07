An online petition calling for Mbappe’s ouster has gone viral and collected 33 million signatures.

An online petition demanding the removal of Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid’s squad has not only surpassed its initial target for signatures but has also become the centre of a social media firestorm surrounding the French forward.

Despite being the team’s top goal scorer this season, the 27-year-old has come under fire for his actions both on and off the pitch – specifically on a yacht – in the past week.

Here’s everything we know about the petition:

What is the petition?

A petition titled “Mbappe Out” has gathered at least 33 million signatures, far exceeding the initial goal of 200,000 set by the petitioners.

While there’s no exact date on when the petition was created, it seems to have gained traction on Tuesday.

The tagline on the single-page website says: “Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don’t stay silent – sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club’s future.”

The display features a grinning Mbappe splattered with a neon red sign saying, “Fuera” – out.

Why are Real Madrid fans upset with Mbappe?

Fans seem discontented with Mbappe for what they believe was a vacation in Italy while the player was given time off to recover from a thigh injury sustained last month that could potentially rule him out of El Clasico on Sunday.

The club has not yet provided an update on whether he will be fit for the match against Barcelona.

However, fans were angered by what they said were photos of Mbappe with actress Ester Exposito on a yacht in Sardinia, sparking backlash against his perceived lack of commitment.

Advertisement

After the backlash from fans, Exposito disabled comments on her recent Instagram posts. Social media users then retorted by posting comments on her previous posts.

Why have so many people signed the petition?

It cannot be ascertained whether all 33 million signatories are Real Madrid fans or whether some signed multiple times because the petition’s website does not ask for an email address or personal details to be filled in before signing.

Social media platforms are abuzz with the number of signatories as the figure is nearly half the population of France and greater than the population of most countries headed to the FIFA World Cup.

Will the petition lead to any action?

No. Such petitions are largely symbolic.

The French forward is on a five-year contract with Madrid until June 2029 and was seen in photos training with the club in a post on social media from Wednesday.

He joined Los Blancos two seasons ago from Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain, the city of his birth, having established his career initially in Monaco.

What have Real Madrid said about Mbappe and the petition?

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa brushed aside the controversy at a recent news conference.

“All planning with injured players is supervised by the medical staff,” Arbeloa said after Real’s win over Espanyol on Sunday.

“In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he considers appropriate, like any other player,” he added.

The club has been monitoring Mbappe’s recovery and did not make any statements indicating that the trip could have affected his rehabilitation process.

Will Mbappe be fit for France for the World Cup?

The forward is expected to be fully fit for France’s World Cup 2026 campaign in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July.

The French, who were defeated finalists at Qatar 2022, open their tournament against Senegal on June 16 before facing Iraq and Norway in the group stage.

Mbappe is also expected to be fit for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and Northern Ireland on June 4 and 8, respectively.