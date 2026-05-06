Low US hotel bookings paint grim hospitality picture at the World Cup

Report says several factors, including visa barriers and geopolitical concerns, are to be blamed for low booking numbers.

Hotel reservations in the United States, associated with the World Cup, are falling far short of industry expectations, a business group has said, with five weeks to go until football’s flagship tournament.

The observation is based on results, released on Monday, from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) survey of its members in the 11 US metropolitan areas that will host FIFA World Cup matches, from New York to Los Angeles.

Eighty percent of respondents reported hotel bookings were tracking below initial forecasts. And about 65 percent of the total respondents cited visa barriers and broader geopolitical concerns as issues suppressing demand.

“A range of factors have tempered early optimism, though forward indicators show there is still meaningful opportunity ahead,” said AHLA President Rosanna Maietta.

“To fully realise that potential, the US and FIFA must ensure a welcoming and seamless experience for international travellers.”

The US is cohosting the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, with the first match kicking off on June 11 in Mexico City. The final will be played in New Jersey on July 19.

US President Donald Trump has frequently touted the country’s host status for world football’s centrepiece event, but he has also launched a wide-ranging crackdown on visas for visitors to the US.

The Trump administration has assured FIFA that it will facilitate ticket holders with visas, but that every applicant will still face strict vetting.

Fan groups have also expressed concerns about high ticket prices and price gouging on the secondary market, as well as transport costs associated with attending matches.

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Respondents to the AHLA survey, released as part of the organisation’s “FIFA World Cup 2026 Hotel Outlook”, painted a grim picture for the industry.

In Kansas City, bookings were so far below expectations that they lagged below normal rates for June and July.

In Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle, many respondents described the tournament “as a ‘non-event’,” the report said.

Hoteliers also reported that mass room bookings by FIFA, many of which have since been cancelled, had “created an artificial early demand signal”.