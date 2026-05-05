Taiwan player victim of ‘inappropriate contact’ at UK table tennis event

Officials say a female player was subjected to inappropriate physical contact during a security check.

Taiwan sports officials say one of their table tennis players has reported “inappropriate physical contact” during a security check while entering the venue at a major tournament in London.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Sport called for a safe environment for athletes in a statement on Tuesday.

The player has not been officially named, but Taiwan reports identified her as Cheng I-ching after she pledged on social media “to speak out for all female athletes”.

“As athletes, we endure immense physical and mental pressure in pursuit of better performance on the field, and we are also forced to confront various forms of unfair treatment,” she wrote in a statement posted on her social media accounts.

“These are not just my experiences, but challenges faced by countless female athletes around the world. That’s why this time, I’ve chosen to stand up. To speak out for all female athletes. Sports needs more than just equal opportunities; it needs the serious protection of human rights.”

Cheng promised to “continue to strive and never back down” after the incident.

The 34-year-old is Taiwan’s highest-ranked woman at the World Team Championships Finals in the British capital, but she has not played a match since it began on April 28.

“Ensuring all athletes compete in a fair, safe and respectful environment is a fundamental bottom line, and any form of inappropriate physical contact should never occur,” the Ministry of Sports said in a statement to the AFP news agency.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said a female player reported the incident during an entry security check at the venue on Saturday and an investigation is under way.

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The ITTF said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegation.

“We recognise that the UK is currently operating under heightened security threat levels, which necessitates stringent entry protocols at the venue,” the ITTF said. “However, these protocols must always be executed professionally and appropriately.”

Taiwan’s table tennis association said the incident happened as the women’s team entered the venue “to prepare for competition”.

Team officials lodged a protest with organisers, who apologised and informed them that the security staff member allegedly involved had been removed from duty, the association said.

The Taiwan women’s team, playing as Chinese Taipei, beat South Korea 3-1 on Saturday morning but lost to China 3-0 later the same day. They were defeated 3-1 by Romania on Sunday.

The competition runs until Sunday.