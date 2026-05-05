No FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast deals signed in India, China

Discussions on the sale of media rights in both countries are ongoing, FIFA says weeks before the World Cup begins.

Millions of football fans in the world’s two most populous nations may not be able to watch the FIFA World Cup, which starts next month, due to a deadlock over broadcast rights in India and no official decision in China.

There has been no deal announcement in China, which FIFA says accounted for 49.8 percent of all hours of viewing on digital and social platforms globally during the 2022 World Cup, as well as in India.

FIFA has concluded agreements with broadcasters in at least 175 territories globally, the global governing body for football told the Reuters news agency.

“Discussions in China and India regarding the sale of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” the statement said.

The lack of a confirmed broadcast agreement with India or China is unusual at this stage.

In past World Cups, including 2018 and 2022, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV secured the rights well in advance and began airing promotional content and sponsor-driven advertisements weeks before the tournament.

The 2026 tournament kicks off on June 11, leaving barely five weeks for a deal to be finalised, broadcast infrastructure to be set up and advertising inventory to be sold.