Man City’s 3-3 draw at Everton has left them five points adrift of leaders Arsenal albeit with a game in hand.

Manchester City manager ‌‌Pep Guardiola has admitted that the Premier League title race has slipped out ⁠⁠of his team’s ⁠⁠control after they were held to a chaotic 3-3 draw at Everton.

“It’s now not in our hands; before it was, ⁠⁠now no,” Guardiola said after the match on Monday.

“Four games we have [remaining] in the Premier League. They will be quite similar, and we’ll see what happens.”

City had the chance to ⁠⁠draw level on points with leaders Arsenal with victories over Everton on Monday and Brentford five days later.

Instead, they find themselves five points adrift, albeit with a game in hand, and needing a wobble from Arsenal.

Guardiola was left to reflect on ‌‌a point salvaged rather than three secured at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

“It’s better than losing,” he said. “We’d rather win. We play for that, and we just showed what a team we are. We tried everything. The players were aggressive.”

Winger Jeremy Doku struck the dramatic equaliser in the 97th minute to complete a double on the night and echoed his manager’s frustration while ⁠⁠insisting City had not abandoned belief with four league ⁠⁠games still to play.

“It’s painful now, but there’s still a lot of games to go, and anything can happen,” Doku said. “We’ll keep on fighting. We owe it to ourselves and our fans.”

City ⁠⁠striker Erling Haaland, who scored in the 83rd minute, could be heard saying, “We’re still in it,” as he shook ⁠⁠hands with his teammates after the final whistle.

Following ⁠⁠Saturday’s game against Brentford, City face Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa in their final three league games.

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Arsenal have the far easier schedule, at least on paper, with games against relegation-threatened West Ham ‌‌United, already-relegated Burnley, and Palace.

While their hopes of winning the league suffered a huge blow, City are technically still in the running for ‌‌a ‌‌domestic treble. They beat Arsenal to win the League Cup in March and meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 16.