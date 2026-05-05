FIFA bans former Guyana official Alves for 5 years over sexual harassment

FIFA’s ‌independent Ethics Committee has banned former ⁠Guyana Football ⁠Federation (GFF) General Secretary Ian Alves from all football-related activities for five years after ⁠finding he sexually harassed female staff members.

FIFA also fined Alves 20,000 Swiss francs ($25,500) ⁠after determining that he had breached provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics relating to the protection of physical and mental integrity, ‌abuse of position and general duties.

“FIFA has a strict stance against all forms of abuse in football,” the sport’s global governing body said on Monday.

The decision followed a review of written statements from the victims, documents provided ⁠by the GFF, submissions from ⁠Alves, and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Alves stepped down from his position in 2024.

The ban came into ⁠force on Monday, when Alves was notified of the terms of the decision, and ⁠the full grounds for the ruling will be communicated within 60 days in accordance with the Code of ‌Ethics, FIFA added.