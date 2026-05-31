The 2014 champions exited in the group stages of the last two World Cups but look a stronger force under Julian Nagelsmann.

Previous World Cup appearances: 20

Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

First appearance: 1934 (Italy)

Top goal scorer: Miroslav Klose (16)

Most appearances: Lothar Matthaus (25)

Player to watch: Florian Wirtz

FIFA world ranking: 8

Germany are desperate for a successful World Cup after two spectacular failures – they were knocked out in the group stages in 2018 and 2022.

They certainly look improved under coach Julian Nagelsmann. Germany eased through their World Cup qualification group with five wins from six matches.

The squad blends the youthful brilliance of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz with the experience of Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who surprised many by coming out of international retirement for the tournament.

However, whether the team as a whole is talented enough to pose a serious threat to the favourites and whether all the pieces really fit together under the pressure of a tournament remain to be seen.

Group stage hoodoo

Gary Lineker famously said: “Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, the Germans always win.”

So the failures of the last two tournaments were almost unthinkable for the four-time winners.

In 2018, they crashed out after losing to South Korea. In 2022, they were defeated by Japan en route to being eliminated on goal difference.

Nagelsmann took over in September 2023 and has restored some national pride.

Germany looked decent as the host nation at Euro 2024 and were perhaps unlucky to lose to Spain in the quarterfinals. The mood around the squad seems optimistic, and they will expect to go deep in the tournament.

Gifted young attackers

At the heart of Germany’s ambitions are gifted young attackers in Musiala, Wirtz and Lennart Karl.

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Musiala, 23, was the standout performer at Euro 2024 and gives the team an individual spark of genius.

However, he suffered a horrific injury in Bayern Munich’s FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July, breaking his leg and dislocating an ankle in a collision with then-PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He has suffered injury setbacks during his recovery and has not played as much as expected in recent weeks, mostly from the bench. Germany will be hoping he can get back to full fitness and form before the monthlong tournament, which begins on June 11.

Wirtz, meanwhile, has endured a difficult season after his big money move to Liverpool. After failing to register a goal or an assist in the first few months of the season, he seems to have found his feet in the rough and tumble of the Premier League and is looking increasingly like his old self.

He offers Germany versatility across the front line, and wherever he plays, Wirtz is capable of unpicking any defence.

Karl is another exciting prospect. The 18-year-old Bayern attacker, who can play on the wings or centrally, burst onto the scene this year.

He became Bayern’s youngest scorer in the UEFA Champions League and third youngest in the Bundesliga after scoring against Club Brugge and Borussia Monchengladbach. He has even earned himself comparisons to Lionel Messi for his dribbling and low centre of gravity.

Neuer’s shock return

The 40-year-old goalkeeper was a surprise inclusion in Nagelsmann’s 26-man World Cup squad.

Neuer retired ⁠from international play after Euro 2024, but the Bayern keeper is now set to make his fifth World Cup appearance with Nagelsmann saying he is the first choice ahead of Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nubel.

“Everyone knows the aura and quality Manu has, what he brings to a team,” Nagelsmann said as he announced the squad.

“He has an impact on his own team, on the opposition and can create special moments.”

Kimmich remains as captain despite the return of Neuer, who was Germany’s longtime skipper.

Nagging questions for Nagelsmann

Several players look nailed on to start – think Leon Goretzka alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic as a double pivot in midfield and Kimmich at right back.

But other positions are less settled, not least up front, where Germany lack a world-class out-and-out striker.

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Niclas Fullkrug is a traditional number nine but did not make the cut after a terrible season in front of goal for AC Milan, netting just once in Serie A. Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade did make the squad despite a mixed season for his club and has looked better playing as a deeper lying forward.

Kai Havertz can be used as a false nine, but it is not his most natural position. However, the Arsenal star is likely to get the nod in the absence of better alternatives.

Despite the squad’s limitations, Nagelsmann remains ambitious.

“I have repeatedly said we want to become world champions,” Nagelsmann said when he unveiled the squad.

How does their group look?

No disrespect to the other teams, but Germany will likely have breathed a sigh of relief when the draw for Group E was made. On paper, they will expect to progress comfortably.

They open their campaign on June 14 against Curacao, the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup.

Their second game on June 20 against Ivory Coast should provide a stiffer test as the Ivorians, who are returning to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, are a dangerous side and boast the likes of Amad Diallo.

The final group game is on June 25 against Ecuador, who finished second in qualifying ahead of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay. They are a disciplined, well drilled side who conceded just five goals in 18 qualifiers and could be hard for Germany to break down.

Nevertheless, Germany will fully expect to be in the knockout stages in a World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they went on to lift the trophy.

Germany’s group stage matches

⚽ June 14: Germany vs Curacao (Houston, Texas, United States), noon (17:00 GMT)

⚽ June 20: Germany vs Ivory Coast (Toronto, Canada), 4pm (20:00 GMT)

⚽ June 25: Ecuador vs Germany (East Rutherford, New Jersey, US), 4pm (20:00 GMT)

Germany’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: ‌Joshua Kimmich (captain, Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), ‌Lennart Karl (Bayern ‌Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund)