Senegal arrive in their third consecutive World Cup as arguably the best side in Africa and aim to lift the trophy.

Previous World Cup appearances: 3

Best performance: Quarterfinals (2002)

First appearance: 2002 (South Korea and Japan)

Top goal scorer: Papa Bouba Diop (3)

Most appearances: Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly, Ismaila Sarr (7)

Player to watch: Sadio Mane

FIFA world ranking: 14

In their first ever World Cup match in 2002, Senegal shocked the world by beating the defending champions France 1-0, and went on to top a tricky group that also included Denmark and Uruguay.

The Lions of Teranga followed up that upset by knocking out Sweden in the last 16 and narrowly fell to Turkiye 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Nearly a quarter of a century on, Senegal arrive at their third consecutive World Cup as arguably – if not quite officially – the best side in Africa, and potential outsiders to lift the trophy.

Senegal were unbeaten in qualifying, and made a strong statement against England recently, becoming the first African side to beat the Three Lions winning 3-1 at Wembley last June.

Their recent AFCON final against Morocco may have been marred by farce after they temporarily left the pitch in protest at a penalty, but there’s no doubting their individual talent or strength as a unit.

Senegal have “big dreams” to “achieve great things”, coach Pape Thiaw said as he unveiled a 28-man squad earlier this month – which he will have to trim by two players before the tournament.

Mane’s final World Cup act

Veteran forward and captain Sadio Mane, 34, is set to play in his last World Cup – he said he will retire from international football after the tournament. While age has eroded his once blistering pace, he remains no slouch and retains world class touch, vision and leadership to go with his experience.

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Mane was named AFCON player of the tournament in January after inspiring Senegal’s run to the final, scoring a sensational goal in a 1-0 semifinal victory over Egypt before going on to lift the trophy.

He also emerged with credit when some of his teammates and coaches embarrassed themselves as he refused to follow them by leaving the pitch and called them back on to finish the game.

Playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr, Mane scored a fairly mediocre return of 10 goals and six assists in the Saudi Pro League, but he did help his side win the title.

Mane will be extra desperate to go out on a high after missing the last World Cup through injury while at the peak of his game.

He is Senegal’s all-time top scorer with 53 goals in 126 appearances, and will be looking to add several to that tally if Senegal are to mount a genuine challenge.

Questions over Thiaw’s judgement

Thiaw replaced long-serving coach Aliou Cisse as manager in late 2024, and led his side to an undefeated qualification, the famous win over England, and victory in the AFCON 2025 final.

However, his judgement in that final was sorely lacking after he called for his players to leave the pitch when Morocco were awarded a controversial last-minute penalty.

Brahim Diaz eventually missed, and Senegal went on to win in extra time. But while Thiaw’s recklessness may have contributed to Diaz missing the spot kick, it may have also played a role in costing his side their title after The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped them of the cup.

The nation of Senegal will hope Thiaw can be more level-headed when facing inevitable adversity in the World Cup, because he has built an extremely dangerous side.

Packed with talent

Many of Senegal’s players will be familiar to followers of Europe’s major leagues.

Nicolas Jackson – on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea – is a physical, fast striker who gets in all the right positions, even if his finishing sometimes lets him down.

The pacy winger Ismaila Sarr has excelled at Crystal Palace, helping them to an FA Cup and Europa League wins, and was instrumental in the victory over England.

Pape Matar Sarr is a dynamic all-round talent in midfield, even if he has endured a miserable season at Spurs.

Sunderland’s Habib Diarra is emerging as a highly exciting young midfielder, and is attracting interest from bigger clubs, while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Lamine Camara are solid anchors in the middle of the park, and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is a class act out wide.

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Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, now 35, brings a calm and vastly experienced nous to central defence.

There are also exciting teenagers coming through the ranks, with Bayern’s 18-year-old midfielder Bara Ndiaye and PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye announced in the squad.

If there are weaknesses, it may be that some of the main stars are ageing and the creative players can be a little inconsistent – and also that the group is possibly the closest to being the tournament’s “group of death”.

How does Senegal’s group look?

Group I features formidable sides in France and Norway, as well as a potentially tricky game against Iraq.

Senegal will look to repeat their shock 2002 in the opener against the French, who will surely not be underestimating their African opponents this time.

The second game, against Norway, could be just as tough as Koulibaly and co will have to try to stop the goal machine Erling Haaland if they are to get something from the game – although they will take heart from their frequently watertight defence which was so stingy in qualifying.

The Senegalese will back themselves to comfortably see off Iraq, who qualified through a late intercontinental playoff, although they may not feel they have the luxury to rest any stars depending on how the first two games go.

Ultimately, even the matches against the most rarefied opposition in their group will hold little fear for a confident and talented Senegal.

Senegal’s group matches at the World Cup

⚽ June 16: France vs Senegal (New Jersey, United States), 3pm ET (19:00 GMT)

⚽ June 22: Norway vs Senegal (New Jersey, United States), 8pm ET (00:00 GMT)

⚽ June 26: Senegal vs Iraq (Toronto, Canada), 3pm ET (19:00 GMT)

Al Jazeera’s prediction

Quarterfinals.

Senegal will likely impress but may ultimately lack the talent and creativity to be challengers.

Senegal World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahly), Mory Diaw (Le Havre), Yehvann Diouf (Nice)

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Moustapha Mbow (Paris FC)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Lamine Camara (Monaco), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Bamba Dieng (Lorient), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor), Cheikh Sabaly (Metz), Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG), Assane Diao (Como)