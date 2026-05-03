Sport|Mixed Martial Arts

Carlos Prates punishes Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night Australia

Brazil’s Prates crushes hometown hero Maddalena in the Perth fight; challenges the winner of Makhachev vs Garry.

Save

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Carlos Prates won his third straight fight with a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena [File: Ed Mulholland/Imagn Images via Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 3 May 2026

Brazilian welterweight Carlos Prates dominated hometown fighter Jack Della Maddalena to win their main event clash at UFC Fight Night in Perth, Australia.

Prates dropped the Aussie to the canvas with a chopping calf kick late in the second round and knocked him down three more times in the third – with a big knee, a head kick and a leg kick – before the referee stopped the fight on Saturday.

Prates called for a match against the winner of the still-unconfirmed upcoming welterweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Makhachev.

“I can punch, I can knee, I can kick … so I’m better, and now I feel like I’m the number one contender,” Prates said after his win. “I can’t wait to see Makhachev and Ian, and then I’m going to fight the winner.”

Prates, 32, won his third straight fight and improved to 24-7 with 19 wins by knockout (KO). Della Maddalena, 29, lost his second straight fight to fall to 18-4 with 12 wins by KO.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - MAY 10: Jack Della Maddalena of Australia reacts as he enters the octagon prior to a welterweight title bout against Belal Muhammad of the United States during UFC 315 at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Jack Della Maddalena is a former UFC welterweight champion [File: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images via AFP]

Australia’s Quillan Salkilld, 26, won the co-main event and improved to 12-1 with a first-round technical knockout (TKO) victory against lightweight Beneil Dariush, 36.

Also on the main card, flyweight Steve Erceg defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision; featherweight Marwan Rahiki won by TKO against Ollie Schmid; heavyweight Brando Pericic knocked out Shamil Gaziev in the second round; and heavyweight Louie Sutherland beat Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement