Senegal deny World Cup travel delay is due to coach dispute

Senegal were stripped of the AFCON title after a mid-game boycott of the final and now face turbulent World Cup start.

Reports that Senegal coach Pape ‌Thiaw is refusing to travel to the United States for World ⁠Cup preparations ⁠are false, according to the Senegalese Football Federation FSF.

News reports in Africa claimed Thiaw was involved in a contract dispute with the ⁠FSF after his deal expired in February and that his frustrations over negotiations were holding up travel on Wednesday, prompting a departure ⁠delay of nearly eight hours.

The FSF said those rumours were untrue and that logistical issues – flight permits and visas – were behind the delay.

“The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) wishes to inform the national and international public of the circumstances surrounding the ‌departure of the national football team to the United States, in order to establish the truth of the facts in response to erroneous information relayed by certain media outlets and on social networks,” a statement said.

“The FSF categorically denies the unfounded rumours suggesting that the national team manager refused to travel on grounds related to the renegotiation of his ⁠contract. Whilst legitimate contractual discussions are ongoing, they have ⁠had no impact on the team’s travel schedule.

“These minor logistical setbacks in no way undermine the cohesion and determination of the players, the technical staff and the federation. The group ⁠remains fully united as the Lions approach the important fixtures awaiting them on American soil. The FSF ⁠will ensure that the calm atmosphere necessary for ⁠excellent preparation is maintained.”

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Thiaw, 45, became Senegal’s head coach in December 2024 and led the Teranga Lions to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, a tournament that finished in January.

The victory against Morocco in the final was marred by a mid-game boycott as the players and coaching staff left the field in protest against a refereeing decision, in particular the award of a penalty to their opponents in injury time.

After returning to the field, following a 14-minute stoppage, Morocco forward Brahim Diaz missed the resulting spot kick and Senegal went on to win the match 1-0 in extra time.

The trophy was awarded to Morocco following an appeal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Senegal have sent their own appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as a result, but a ruling may take a year to be reached.

This will be Senegal’s fourth appearance at a World Cup, starting in Group I of the 2026 edition. They ‌will face France on June 16 and Norway on June 22 at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Iraq in Toronto on June 26.

They are also due to play two friendlies prior to the World Cup – starting on Sunday against the United States at Charlotte, North Carolina, and then on June 9 against Saudi Arabia at San Antonio, Texas.