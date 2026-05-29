Messi to captain Argentina at World Cup as Scaloni plays down injury fears

Lionel Messi’s World Cup role was thrown into doubt by injury, but Argentina quell fears by appointing him captain.

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Lionel Messi will captain Argentina’s World Cup defence at the 2026 edition, national coach Lionel Scaloni announced as he unveiled his 26-man squad.

Messi had not previously confirmed he would play in what will be the 38-year-old’s record-breaking sixth tournament.

It had been widely assumed the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would again lead Argentina, four years after lifting the trophy in Qatar, but an injury sustained while playing for his club side, Inter Miami, cast further doubt on his participation.

As well as confirming Messi’s presence, Thursday’s announcement notably excluded Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono from the Argentina squad.

Eighteen-year-old Mastantuono is considered one of the brightest prospects in Argentinian football.

The largest ever World Cup, cohosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, kicks off on June 11.

Argentina’s first match will be five days later against Algeria in Kansas City.

Messi’s injury scare in recent days came following his substitution in Miami’s final Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture before a break in the tournament for the World Cup.

Miami’s medical tests diagnosed him with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

The MLS club had provided no clear timetable for Messi’s return after his abrupt 73rd-minute exit from his side’s eventual Miami 6-4 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Miami did say, however, that his recovery time will depend on “his clinical and functional progress”.

Scaloni has played down the seriousness of the injury this week, but admitted the forward would be going for further tests, although no further update has been provided.

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Messi will be playing in his sixth World Cup, having previously participated in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Of those called up, 17 players were part of the team that triumphed four years ago in the final against France in Qatar.

Centre-back Cristian Romero, who suffered a knee injury last month and has not played since, was also named in the squad.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain was ruled out for the remainder of the Premier League season after he was shoved into his own goalkeeper by Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

Argentina’s roster retains 17 of the 26 players who won the title in Qatar.

Young players who received call-ups include 21-year-olds Nicolas Paz and Valentin Barco.

Palmeiras forward Jose Manuel Lopez, who only made his international debut last year, also features.

Other notable absentees include Emiliano Buendia – currently in excellent form at Aston Villa – and Roma star Paulo Dybala.

The South American giants will journey to the United States for pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9.

Argentina’s World Cup group also contains Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Along with Messi, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are also expected to appear in their sixth World Cups this summer.

Argentina’s World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, ENG), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille, FRA), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid, ESP)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate, ARG), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United, ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, POR), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille, FRA), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur, ENG), Facundo Medina (Marseille, FRA), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon, FRA).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors, ARG), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami, USA), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, GER), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea, ENG), Alexis MacAllister (Liverpool, ENG), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, ESP), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg).

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, USA), Nicolas Paz (Como, ITA), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, ITA), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras, BRA).