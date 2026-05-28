Al Jazeera runs you through this season's UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Europe’s premier club competition concludes on Saturday when the final of the UEFA Champions League is played.

From qualifying to a comprehensive league phase and then the drama of the knockouts, the tournament now comes down to two teams.

Al Jazeera runs you through the top 10 things you need to know about the showpiece event for European football’s governing body, UEFA.

Who is playing in the Champions League final?

This year’s final will be contested by English Premier League club Arsenal, who overcame Atletico Madrid in the semifinals, and French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Bayern Munich in their last-four clash.

Who is the defending Champions League winner?

PSG are the defending champions, having lifted the tournament for the first time last season.

The French club beat Inter Milan in the final with an incredible 5-0 scoreline that humiliated the Italian Serie A club in Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Desire Doue scored twice to cement his place as one of the biggest names in the game, even at the tender age of 19.

Achraf Hakimi was also on the scoresheet alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu. Incredibly Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele missed out on netting a goal despite being one of the star names en route to the final.

Who is the favourite to win this year’s final?

PSG are the heavy favourites to defend their crown, but Arsenal are being tipped as one of the rising forces in European football.

The Gunners have never won Europe’s most prized footballing trophy but have just ended a 22-year wait to lift the Premier League.

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Who are PSG’s key players for the Champions League final?

Doue and Dembele remain the key figures for PSG although the latter is an injury doubt for the final.

Hakimi is also one of the most recognisable players in the Parisians’ ranks, but he is the major concern for the match, having missed both legs of the semifinal and the last four Ligue 1 games of the season because of an injury.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tops PSG’s scoring charts across all competitions this season by one goal ahead of Dembele, who has 18. Bradley Barcelo has 13 strikes to his name while Doue has 12.

At the back, PSG are lead by Brazilian international Marquinhos.

Who are Arsenal’s key players for the Champions League final?

Declan Rice is seen as the heart of Arsenal’s team, not least as the England midfielder operates in the centre of the park.

Viktor Gyokeres has grown into the role of leading the line in attack, and the Swedish international has returned 19 goals in his debut season for the North Londoners.

The two players that are often regarded as having the magical touches for the Gunners, though, are England internationals Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, who have netted 10 and 7 times, respectively.

Much like PSG, Arsenal have a Brazilian powerhouse at the back in the form of Gabriel Magalhaes.

Where is the Champions League final being played?

The final is being staged at Puskas Stadium in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

The stadium – named in honour of the country’s most famous footballer, Ferenc Puskas – was rebuilt in 2017, and construction was completed for its reopening in 2019. It has the capacity for 67,215 spectators.

What trophies have Arsenal and PSG already won this season?

Arsenal sealed their first league title since 2004 when Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” went unbeaten all season. The campaign went to the penultimate match when Manchester City’s failure to win at Bournemouth meant the North Londoners could no longer be caught. The Gunners also reached the final of the League Cup, but they were defeated by City.

PSG finished six points clear of Lens in the French league, beating their nearest challengers in the penultimate round to secure the trophy.

It is their fifth consecutive league title and their 12th in 14 seasons, taking their overall tally to 14 Ligue 1 crowns.

When is the Champions League final, and what time is kickoff?

The match is being played on Saturday and will kick off at 6pm (17:00 GMT).

Will the Champions League final be free to watch?

No. The UEFA Champions League is part of a subscription package across the world, as sold by the continent’s governing body.

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How can I follow the Champions League final?

Al Jazeera Sport will bring you our comprehensive build-up before kickoff from 2pm (13:00 GMT) on Saturday before our text commentary stream of the match.