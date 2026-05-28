South Africa’s 26-man World Cup 2026 squad includes 19 local players, five who play in Europe and two in the US.

South Africa has named uncapped defenders ‌‌Olwethu Makhanya and Bradley Cross in its World Cup squad, with recent major trophy winners Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates dominating the roster.

Both teams had eight players each in South Africa’s FIFA World Cup squad named in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Sundowns won the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League for the second time last Sunday, defeating Moroccan rivals FAR Rabat 2-1 on aggregate in the final.

A day earlier, Pirates were crowned South African Premiership champions for the first time since 2012, ending a run of eight consecutive league titles by Sundowns.

A surprise omission was Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, whose outstanding form helped his club finish third behind Pirates and Sundowns in the premiership.

He was set to be called up for World Cup warm-up matches against Panama two months ago, only to be sidelined by appendix surgery.

There were a few surprises from coach Hugo Broos as he largely stuck with the players who earned a ⁠⁠first appearance at the global tournament for Bafana Bafana in 16 years, with 36-year-old playmaker Themba Zwane also finding a place.

Broos included 19 local players in his 26-man squad; five play in Europe and two in the United States.

South Africa face cohosts Mexico in the tournament opener on June 11, before their Group A fixtures against the Czech Republic in Atlanta (June ⁠⁠18) and South Korea in Monterrey (June 24 ).

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Centre-back Makhanya, 22, plays for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer, while Cross, 25, once in the academy at Newcastle United, is a left-back for local Soweto side Kaizer Chiefs.

Neither had been involved in qualifying, but a desire to have more defensive options ‌‌led to their selection. Regular left-back Aubrey Modiba has also been selected despite missing Sunday’s second leg of the CAF Champions League final for Mamelodi Sundowns with a hamstring injury.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster will lead the line, and Zwane’s experience and guile on the ball are seen by Broos as vital to the team, with 19 of the 26 players based in the South African league.

“I know those players who had to drop ⁠⁠out will be very disappointed tonight,” Broos said. “There were some very difficult decisions to be made. I hope I have chosen the right ⁠⁠ones.”

South Africa have appeared in three previous World Cup finals⁠, having debuted in 1998. They qualified again in 2002 and hosted the tournament in 2010. They exited in the group stages on each occasion.

While accepting that Bafana Bafana will be the outsiders in Group A, Broos is confident his team can create history and secure a second-round slot.

“Anything is possible in football, and every World Cup includes upsets. Who thought Morocco would reach the semifinals at the last tournament?”

The World Cup is a swansong to coaching for their Belgian ⁠⁠tactician Broos, 74, who has already said he will call time ⁠⁠on his career after the final.

The former defender quit international football as a player after the 1986 World Cup, which was also hosted in Mexico, where he helped Belgium to fourth place.

“There cannot be a greater ending to my time as a footballer and a coach than going to a World Cup. I am in charge of a squad of fighters. Who knows what we may achieve?”

South Africa World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane (all Sundowns), Kamogelo Sebelebele, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Pirates), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Samukele Kabini (Molde/Norway), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union/USA), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire/USA), Ime Okon (Hannover/Germany)

Midfielders: Oswin Appollis, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), Jayden Adams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane (all Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela/Portugal)

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi (both Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley/England), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol/Cyprus), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns)