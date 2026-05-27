NFL star has been taken into custody on five charges, including felony strangulation, according to Wisconsin police.

Green Bay Packers star ‌running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday ⁠on five charges, including ⁠three forms of domestic abuse, and booked into Brown County Jail in Green Bay, according to the ⁠Hobart/Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Department.

Jacobs, 28, faces domestic abuse charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, as well as ⁠intimidation of a victim and felony strangulation and suffocation.

At 8:37am on Saturday, the Hobart-Lawrence PD was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No ‌further information will be released at this time,” Hobart-Lawrence police chief Michael Renkas said in a statement.

Jacobs denied the allegations through his lawyers.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” lawyers David ⁠Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac said in ⁠a statement. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

The National Football League (NFL) told The Athletic in a statement that it has been ⁠in contact with the Packers, who said in a statement that it was aware ⁠of the matter but “will withhold further comment” ⁠given that it’s “an ongoing legal situation”.

Entering his third season with the Packers after signing a four-year, $48m free agent deal in 2024, Jacobs is a ‌three-time Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2022, 2024) and a first-team All Pro in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing ‌yards ‌with the Las Vegas Raiders. In seven NFL seasons, he has rushed for 7,803 yards on 1,840 attempts with 74 touchdowns.