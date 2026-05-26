Led by superstar forward Erling Haaland, Norway impressed in qualifying to reach their first World Cup since 1998.

Previous World Cup appearances: 3

Best performance: Last 16 (1938, 1998)

First appearance: 1938 (France)

Top goal scorer: Kjetil Rekdal (2)

Most appearances: Henning Berg, Stig Inge Bjornebye, Kjetil Rekdal (7)

Player to watch: Erling Haaland

FIFA world ranking: 31

Norway have not played at a World Cup since 1998, as a generation of fans has had to endure a series of near misses and damp squibs.

This Norway side, however, powered by the superstar Erling Haaland alongside a bunch of other huge talents, stormed their qualifying group with eight wins out of eight, including giving Italy home and away drubbings.

Not only are the Scandinavian nation finally back at the World Cup, this time they aim to go far – if not all the way.

The squad was announced on Thursday in a video by the country’s King Harald V, who said the country has “waited a long time” to return to the World Cup.

“The hope has lived on – on gravel, on grass and artificial turf … Across long distances, ferries and mountain passes,” he said.

Haaland to emulate father

The Man City striker ran rampant in qualifying, scoring five goals and grabbing two assists in a 11-1 mauling of Moldova. He also scored a hat-trick in Norway’s 5-0 thrashing of Israel, becoming the fastest player in history to reach 50 international goals, which he scored in just 46 appearances.

Haaland’s domestic season has produced another bumper tally of goals, even if they came in fits and starts – he won the Premier League’s golden boot again with 27 goals.

Advertisement

The 25 year old also became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, scored in just 111 appearances.

Haaland also has an added personal inspiration in this tournament as his father played in the last US World Cup, back in 1994.

The only concerns will be his fitness and freshness after a long and gruelling season, and whether he has enough creativity behind him to help him unlock the most elite of defences.

Odegaard’s fitness causes concern

Norway’s most creative force is Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, but the playmaker has endured an injury-plagued season.

Odegaard has suffered at least five separate injuries that limited his number of games this season and he was forced to miss out on Norway’s March friendlies.

If Odegaard is fit and match-sharp, Haaland will not worry too much about service. Odegaard’s morale should also be sky-high after Arsenal won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

But without him, Norway lose a vital creative link between midfield and attack.

The supporting cast

Of course, there is much more to Norway than the Haaland-Odegaard double act.

“We believe that we have a strong squad. This is a squad that has achieved great results over a long period of time,” said manager Stale Solbakken.

RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, 20, is primed for a breakout tournament if he can find the opportunity to impress with his pace and flair.

Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth is a physically imposing and accomplished goalscorer who can complement Haaland or play in his place if needed, while Crystal Palace’s Jorgen Strand Larsen is also a highly rated attacker.

Man City’s Oscar Bobb looks like a supremely talented attacker, although his initial breakout was halted by a nasty injury and he is yet to fully reestablish himself in the Premier League.

Solbakken, who took over the reins in 2020, has got Norway playing a high-pressing, possession-based football – although the team is also adept at counterattacking with lightning-fast transitions.

There are perhaps questions over whether Norway’s defence will stand up to the most elite of attacks, as they have rarely been overly tested in recent games.

Which teams are in Norway’s group at the World Cup?

Group I is arguably the toughest group at the World Cup, with France and Senegal set to pose stiff tests and Iraq being a potential banana skin.

Advertisement

The opener against Iraq is a must-win ahead of a tough task against Senegal, who boast a rock-solid defence and blistering pace in attack, and lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in January.

Norway’s final group stage fixture could feature a mouthwatering striker match-up between Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe.

If both sides have already qualified, they may be tempted to rest players to protect them for a potentially long tournament – although winning the group could confer a big advantage in terms of who awaits in the initial knockout rounds. And with such a strong group, qualification may still be up in the air going into that game.

Norway’s group matches at the World Cup

⚽ Tuesday, June 16: Group I: Iraq vs. Norway (Foxborough, Mass.), 6 pm ET/2200 GMT

⚽ Monday, June 22: Group I: Norway vs. Senegal (East Rutherford, N.J.), 8 pm ET/0000 GMT

⚽ Friday, June 26: Group I: Norway vs. France (Foxborough, Mass.), 3 pm ET/1900 GMT

Al Jazeera’s prediction

Last 16.

Norway’s limitations could be exposed early if they encounter a truly elite team.

Norway’s 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV).

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), ‌David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking).

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), ‌Morten ‌Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt).