Messi asks for a substitution and walks off, feeling his hamstring weeks ahead of Argentina’s World Cup title defence.

When Lionel Messi requested a substitution in the 72nd minute of Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Philadelphia Union, football fans held their collective breath as speculation grew about the star forward’s participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old, who has missed only one game for his club during this ongoing MLS season, walked off the pitch in the 73rd minute as the defending champions completed a 6-4 win at home on Sunday.

With Argentina beginning their World Cup campaign in three weeks, Messi’s apparent fitness concern could deal a serious blow to the team’s World Cup title defence.

Here’s what we know about Messi’s substitution and fitness so far:

What happened to Messi during Miami vs Philadelphia?

After providing two assists in the MLS champions’ last home fixture before the World Cup, Messi stood close to the sidelines at the halfway mark on the pitch in the final third of the game.

He gestured to the Miami camp, asking to come off the pitch, while feeling the back of his left leg.

During the wait for the fourth official to put up the substitutions board with his number 10 on it, Messi did not move around much and wore a concerned look.

The club captain was replaced by Mateo Silvetti in the 73rd minute, and when he came off, Messi immediately left for the dressing room via the tunnel. Tunnel cameras showed him walking in without any support, albeit slowly, and not in the presence of team medical personnel.

Did Messi get injured before the World Cup?

While the Miami striker did not limp off the field or show any significant signs of discomfort, his decision to call for a substitution after having played 90 minutes in all MLS games in the past month raised concerns.

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Additionally, Messi chose not to sit with his teammates on the Miami bench and instead walked towards the dressing room, adding fuel to the theories about his fitness.

What have Inter Miami said about Messi?

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos said after the game that it was too early to determine if Messi was injured, and suggested the Argentinian’s substitution was precautionary due to the pitch conditions.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a [medical] report on that yet, but we will have one shortly,” Hoyos said after the game.

He chalked up Messi’s exit to “fatigue” and an overall standard approach of not taking any risks.

Teammate Silvetti said he was just as clueless about Messi walking off. “We’re hoping it turns out to be nothing serious. Given his mindset and everything else, we’re going to wish him the very best.”

The MLS club’s match recap on their social media accounts boasts Luis Suarez’s hat-trick and birthday boy Rodrigo De Paul’s goal among other match highlights, but makes no mention of Messi being subbed off, nor does it address his injury scare.

Messi has carefully managed his workload since joining Inter Miami in 2023, with team staff regularly excusing him from games during particularly congested fixture periods.

He has spent multiple stints on the sidelines in the past few years due to problems with his hamstring, which caused him to miss parts of Miami’s preseason campaign earlier this year.

Will Messi play for Argentina at the World Cup?

Messi has said in the past that he would play in the World Cup only if he were healthy and fit. While he has not formally confirmed plans to play, he is widely expected to return for what will be a record-equalling sixth appearance at the tournament.

Argentina’s squad is due to be named next week, and the South American giants will head to the United States shortly afterwards for pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras in Texas on June 6, followed by a match against Iceland on June 9.

Any significant injury to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, though, would deal a huge blow to Argentina’s hopes of defending their World Cup crown. They open their campaign against Algeria on June 16, followed by Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27.

Was this Messi’s last MLS match?

Regardless of a potential injury or not, this was Messi’s last MLS match as the US league goes on a seven-week break to allow players to prepare for international duty.

Matches will resume on July 16, just three days before the World Cup final.

Can you identify all 48 teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026? Take our quiz here.