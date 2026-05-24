After multiple continental level appearances, Cape Verde are ready for their opening act on football’s grandest stage.

Known for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, Cape Verde is set to steal the spotlight for very different reasons this summer.

The archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean is making its football World Cup debut in North America, arriving at the global showpiece as one of 10 African representatives.

Cape Verde’s fairy-tale qualification coincided with the its 50th anniversary of independence from Portugal, and the ‘Blue Sharks’ have the chance to give their fans even more to celebrate as they go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cape Verde in Al Jazeera’s World Cup minnows series.

How did Cape Verde qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Cape Verde – or Cabo Verde as they are known in Portuguese – qualified directly after an excellent performance in the first round of CAF qualifying.

They topped a difficult group, alongside Cameroon and Angola, winning eight of their 10 games to punch their first historic ticket to a World Cup.

A 100% record in five home games, and not conceding a goal was pivotal to their progress.

On the final day of qualifiers, Cape Verde started two points ahead of Cameroon, whose eight previous World Cup final appearances are the most by any African country. But at the full-time whistle, Cape Verde finished Group D on 23 points, four ahead of Cameroon, who ultimately crashed out in the second round.

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With around 600,000 inhabitants and only 4,000 square kilometres of land, Cape Verde is the third-smallest country to qualify for the World Cup after Curacao, which is also making its debut this year, and Iceland, which competed in 2018.

Has Cape Verde played in a major tournament?

Yes. Cape Verde have played at four Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s showpiece footballing event. Their best result was reaching the quarter-finals in their inaugural campaign in 2013 and at their last appearance in 2023.

They also came close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but were ultimately eliminated in the last match of the group phase.

What is Cape Verde’s FIFA ranking?

Cape Verde is ranked 69th, the second-lowest-ranked team among the 10 African representatives at the World Cup this year.

Who will Cape Verde face at the 2026 World Cup?

Cape Verde are in Group H with Spain, the 2010 champions and frontrunners for the 2026 title, former champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, who handed Argentina a shock defeat in the 2022 World Cup. All their group matches will be played in the US.

June 15: Spain vs Cape Verde – Atlanta Stadium

– Atlanta Stadium June 21: Uruguay vs Cape Verde – Miami Stadium

– Miami Stadium June 26: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia – Houston Stadium

Who is Cape Verde’s head coach?

Bubista – whose full name is Pedro Leitao Brito – is a former Cape Verde international, who has been in charge of the national team for six-and-a-half years.

He played 21 times for his country in the early 2000s and enjoyed the limelight as captain before transitioning into coaching two years after his retirement. Twice serving as assistant manager, Bubista was named the Cape Verde head coach in early 2020.

Under his guidance, Cape Verde played at back-to-back AFCONs, reaching the knockouts both times, before pulling off the unthinkable by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The achievement also earned him the accolade of the CAF Coach of the Year 2025.

Bubista – whose nickname is derived from the Creole name of his birthplace, Boa Vista – has instilled an identity in the team that makes them hard to beat.

Who are Cape Verde’s key players?

Forward Dailon Livramento was Cape Verde’s highest scorer during qualification with four goals, while defender Diney, midfielder Jamiro Monteiro, and winger Willy Semedo bagged two apiece.

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Captain Ryan Mendes, goalkeeper Vozinha and defender Roberto Lopes – also part of the team that fought for 2022 World Cup qualification – are the other key players.

Cape Verde has spread the national team net wide with starters based in several countries, including Portugal, the Netherlands, and the US.

How is Cape Verde preparing for the World Cup?

Cape Verde faced Chile and Finland in friendlies in New Zealand in March, as part of the FIFA Series, the sponsored biennial tournaments for mainly lower-ranked and lesser-financed nations.

They lost 4-2 to Chile but won 4-2 on penalties against Finland after being tied at 1-1.

What can we expect from Cape Verde?

While Cape Verde may be considered minnows at the World Cup, writing them off would be a mistake. The ‘Blue Sharks’ have built a reputation as potential giant-killers, and their impressive run through the African qualifiers only adds to their intrigue.

The spirit can be best described in coach Bubista’s words: “We’re a small country, but it’s only small on the map… a small country with a big heart”.

You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings and real-time match results and schedules.