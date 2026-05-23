Kohli refuses Head handshake after heated Hyderabad-Bengaluru clash in IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs, leaving former India captain fuming.
Tempers flared between Virat Kohli and Travis Head in the Indian Premier League, as the former India captain refused to shake hands with the Australian batter after Head’s Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru a crushing 55-run defeat.
The two exchanged heated words when Kohli opened for Bengaluru, looking to chase down a daunting target of 256. During the exchange, a visibly angry Kohli was seen gesturing towards Head to come and bowl.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
- list 1 of 4‘He’s authentically himself’: Salah leaves a legacy far beyond the pitch
- list 2 of 4Five key talking points for the Premier League season finale
- list 3 of 4From Palestine to Catalonia, Guardiola believed in more than just football
- list 4 of 4North Korean women’s team win Asian Champions League title in South Korea
Kohli also mockingly made the “impact player” substitution gesture, a reference to Head, who is primarily a batter, often being replaced by Hyderabad for a specialist bowler after the Australian finishes batting.
Head did not have much time to take Kohli up on his invite, as the Bengaluru opener fell soon after, scoring 15 off 11 balls. The Australian, however, bowled an over later in the game and dismissed Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar.
As the teams lined up to shake hands after the match, Head held out his hand but Kohli looked straight ahead and walked past him.
Friday’s win left third-placed Hyderabad on equal points with Bengaluru, but Kohli’s side remained top of the table with a superior net run rate. Both teams have qualified for the IPL playoffs starting Wednesday.