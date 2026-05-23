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F1 legend Prost suffers head injury in alleged robbery at Swiss home

Former Formula 1 champion Alain Prost reportedly injured as police investigate robbery at family home in Switzerland.

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Former F1 champion Alain Prost injured at Swiss home
France's Alain Prost won the Formula One drivers' championship on four occasions [File: Luca Bruno/AP]
By The Associated Press
Published On 23 May 2026

Police in Switzerland are investigating an alleged robbery that left four-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost injured during a home invasion.

Swiss tabloid Blick reported late on Friday that the 71-year-old Prost sustained a head injury from intruders who forced his son to open a safe during the incident on Tuesday morning.

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“The perpetrators entered the residence while the occupants were present, threatened them, and forced one family member to open a safe before fleeing with the stolen goods,” the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“Despite the extensive search operation launched, the perpetrators have not yet been apprehended at this stage.”

The police, who did not name the victim, said “several” balaclava-wearing intruders “broke into the house. Once inside, they threatened the occupants and inflicted minor head injuries upon one family member, under circumstances that remain to be established. The perpetrators then forced another family member to open a safe before making their escape with stolen items, a precise inventory of which is currently being compiled.”

Blick reported that Prost, who won four world championships between 1985-1993, was “visibly shaken by this brutal intrusion” and that he’s left the home in Nyon beside Lake Geneva in the Swiss canton of Vaud.

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