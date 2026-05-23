Barcelona beat Lyon 4-0 to win Women’s Champions League

Barcelona claim their fourth trophy of the season by beating Lyon 4-0 in Norway in the Women’s Champions League final.

Barcelona rose again to the peak of European football by routing their most storied rivals Lyon 4-0 in an overwhelming second-half display in the Women’s Champions League final.

Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor lost in her first five visits to the European title match but the former Wolfsburg star made her sixth count with two goals at the Ullevaal Stadion in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

Pajor struck with an arrowing low shot in the 55th minute and a close-range finish in the 69th when the Barcelona attack was queuing up to score past the stretched Lyon defence.

Salma Paralluelo turned the screw on Lyon by firing in a rising shot in the 90th minute, and added another slick finish in stoppage time.

The first goal was created by a surging 40-metre run and assist by Patri Guijarro, often overlooked in a stellar midfield alongside Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas.

Barcelona have won all four domestic and international trophies this season, and are four-time European champions in just six seasons – a dynasty in women’s football, which replaces Lyon’s domination in the previous decade.

A year ago, Barcelona were denied another trophy sweep by a surprising 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the final.