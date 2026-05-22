Monfils warms up for final French Open with star-studded farewell party

The evening blended tennis, ​music and tributes to celebrate his two-decade journey on the professional tour.

Gael Monfils brought ‌the party to Roland Garros on Thursday, teaming up with his ⁠wife Elina Svitolina ⁠to win a lively, star-studded exhibition match as he prepared for his final appearance at his home Grand Slam.

The popular Frenchman took ⁠centre stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier for “Gael & Friends”, an evening that blended tennis, music and tributes to celebrate his two-decade journey on the professional tour.

The former ⁠world number six was joined by an array of leading players, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also featured, alongside Maria Sakkari and rising American talent Iva Jovic, while his former Davis ‌Cup teammates Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet added a nostalgic touch to the occasion.

Monfils and Svitolina capped the night by winning the exhibition event, delighting the Paris crowd in an event filled with laughter, trick shots and playful exchanges replacing the usual tension of a competition.

Monfils won 13 ATP titles and enjoyed memorable runs in Paris, including a semifinal appearance in ⁠2008. He helped France to Davis Cup finals in ⁠2010 and 2014.

While a Grand Slam title eluded him, his impact extended far beyond results and his on-court charisma made him a major drawcard wherever he played.

“Thanks to you all for ⁠everything you’ve given me over the years,” the 39-year-old showman said after the exhibition match.

“It’s been a dream of ⁠my life. I’ve always given my absolute most. ⁠I was never quite good enough to win a Grand Slam. But maybe I won something more important than that — a tennis career I’m proud of.”

Svitolina, who had earlier called her husband “a magician” ‌in a note written to their daughter, was reduced to tears as Monfils lingered on court, soaking up one final ovation.

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Monfils will play 25-year-old compatriot ‌Hugo ‌Gaston in the first round at Roland Garros next week, his 19th appearance in the main draw at the French Open.